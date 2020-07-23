/
/
belknap county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:12 AM
77 Apartments for rent in Belknap County, NH📍
1 Unit Available
23 Elm Street
23 Elm Street, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3297 sqft
Country setting along Suncook River. Antique colonial with large rooms. Updated kitchen with Granite counters and plenty of cabinets. large enclosed porch out to charming patio overlooking gardens galore and fruit trees.
1 Unit Available
Apple Ridge
65 Provencal Rd, Laconia, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to move into these brand spanking new apartment homes!! MOVE IN SPECIAL: Two Months Free Rent on new 16 Month Lease. High quality finishes at Apple Ridge include bamboo floors, granite countertops and designer carpets and paint colors.
1 Unit Available
16 Water Street
16 Water Street, Meredith, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom plus a 1/2 bathroom single family home for rent (yearly) located on a Waukewan Lake canal. Circa 1850 cape style home with some renovations.
1 Unit Available
117 Gilford Avenue
117 Gilford Avenue, Laconia, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Heat included in rent. 2nd floor, all new appliances, washer/dryer. newly painted, new floors. No Dogs Please.
1 Unit Available
106 Keewaydin Road
106 Keewaydin Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1008 sqft
Situated on a quiet dead end road in Center Harbor. Within walking distance to a shared private beach on Big Squam. A canoe is included in the rental. Two bedroom charming home with a screened in gazebo and a nice yard for play.
1 Unit Available
28 Owl's Head Road
28 Owls Head Road, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$8,668
3468 sqft
Beautiful home with everything you need to enjoy a most memorable vacation at the lake. The property offers the ultimate in privacy with over 600' of pristine waterfront.
1 Unit Available
118 Woodlands Road
118 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
5184 sqft
'The Point Home' boasts 270 degree panoramic mountain and lake vistas, 711 ft of shorefront with an expansive lawn to the water's edge, a private sandy beach and coveted boathouse complete with sleeping quarters, half bath and screened porch
1 Unit Available
116 Woodlands Road
116 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
9934 sqft
*WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020 ONLY! SEPTEMBER 4TH -THROUGH OCTOBER 31ST ALL THAT IS LEFT.
1 Unit Available
495 Center Harbor Neck Road
495 Center Harbor Neck Road, Belknap County, NH
6 Bedrooms
$4,620
3000 sqft
Squam Lake home situated off Center Harbor Neck Rd with nice lake views and beautiful sunsets. Wrap around deck, fireplace, knotty pine throughout and lots of room for everyone. Quiet area with privacy.
1 Unit Available
58 Rollins Road
58 Rollins Road, Belknap County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1616 sqft
Fully equipped 4+ bedroom updated lakefront home. 1 1/2 baths, gas fireplace, enclosed porch and multiple air conditioners. Large dock and gradual drop-off for swimming. A very nice setting.
1 Unit Available
128 Roger Street
128 Roger Street, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2864 sqft
"SUNNY LEDGE" Charming lakefront home on 3/4 of an acre with 230+/- prime water frontage, ideally located looking out across "The Broads" to Wolfeboro and the extensive stretch of undeveloped shoreline
1 Unit Available
102 Roger Street
102 Roger Street, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2027 sqft
Enjoy lake life at the boathouse! The new owners have renovated the entire house for your perfect family vacation.
1 Unit Available
350 College Road
350 College Road, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1500 sqft
This rustic cottage nestled in the pines offers nice privacy and views of the lake. Great spot for a casual, relaxing and fun-filled vacation on Squam.
1 Unit Available
36 Woodlands Road
36 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1274 sqft
*WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL* The quintessential lake house, perfect for families wishing for a Winnipesaukee lake vacation experience. 2 bedrooms but with additional sleep arrangements, will accommodate 9 people.
1 Unit Available
9 Tall Pines Way
9 Tall Pines Way, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3336 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL $3,400 PER WEEK - Vintage Lake Lodge on the waters edge, truly a unique property with 150FT of frontage on Lake Winnipesaukee, waterfront deck, gradual inclining sandy walk in to the water, perfect for swimming, 20FT dock, large
1 Unit Available
34 Observatory Road
34 Observatory Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
550 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL- $1,450 PER WEEK - Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront & 28 ft dock make this the perfect getaway retreat! This rustic two bedroom 3/4 bathroom cottage is located in the prestigious Spindle Point community of Meredith.
1 Unit Available
37 Tom Road
37 Tom Road, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. COZY COTTAGE NESTLED IN THE PINES WITH A 2 MINUTE WALK TO BEAUTIFUL SANDY BEACH WITH CABANA ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE AND GLORIOUS SUNSETS. 10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN WOLFEBORO. NH R&M TAX LIC #024832 WOBABS
1 Unit Available
314 College Road
314 College Road, Belknap County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$4,350
2600 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL- $4,350 PER WEEK - Welcome to The Alves! Built in 1900s, formerly an Inn, this Lake Lodge has unique history. Situated on 14 private acres with water frontage on Big Squam Lake.
1 Unit Available
29 Leopards Leap Road
29 Leopards Leap, Belknap County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2026 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $3,200 - $4,950 PER WEEK - This unique contemporary home is situated on 100 ft of Lake Winnipesaukee at the southern tip of Black Cat Island, a bridged island offering the feeling of seclusion yet ease of accessing
1 Unit Available
6 Wagon Wheel Trail
6 Wagon Wheel Trail, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
808 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL - $2,150 PER WEEK - Vacation on Meredith Bay Lake Winnipesaukee, 90FT of water frontage, sandy beach, dock, swim raft.
1 Unit Available
28 Broadview Terrace
28 Broadview Terrace, Belknap County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
7200 sqft
Come for the Holidays or Ski Vacation lots going on in the winter months...
Results within 1 mile of Belknap County
1 Unit Available
260 Lake St 1
260 Lake St, Bristol, NH
Studio
$650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 260 Lake St Bristol - Efficiency - Property Id: 320189 Small efficiency/studio style apartment on 1st floor. All utilities included except cable/internet/phone. Parking for 1 vehicle. Pets welcomed.
1 Unit Available
260 Lake Street
260 Lake Street, Bristol, NH
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Small efficiency apartment close to center of town. All utilities included (except cable, internet, phone). Parking for 1 car. Pre-screening potential residents now.
1 Unit Available
7 Nettie Way
7 Nettie Way, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,087
1280 sqft
This four bedroom two bath cottage on Lake Kanasatka is the perfect spot for a vacation or weekend getaway. The main level features two bedrooms and an open kitchen/living area that leads to an outside wrap-around deck.
