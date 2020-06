Amenities

13 Staysail Way Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Condo in Portsmouth - Schedule a showing for this one bedroom condo just off Rt 95 in Portsmouth. Enjoy your own deck and one car garage, as well as nearby tennis courts. The unit includes a galley style kitchen with small dining area. The living room and bedroom are a good size, and there's a washer/dryer in the unit. Just a short drive to downtown and all that Portsmouth has to offer. Available 7/1. $1750 per month plus utilities. No pets.



