Home
/
Nashua, NH
/
76 Barrington Avenue
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:10 AM

76 Barrington Avenue

76 Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

76 Barrington Avenue, Nashua, NH 03062

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Now! Light, bright and spacious 2 bedroom/3 bathroom Town home in popular Barrington Estates. Master Bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Fully applianced including washer/dryer. Views of Salmon Brook from deck and MB. Living room has gas fireplace. 2 areas for playroom/den/office. Did I mention spacious? Appx. 1800 square feet of finished living area. Lower level family room. Attached 1 car garage with direct entry and auto open. Awesome commuter location. Convenient to shopping, dining and MA. Bicentennial School District for your elementary aged children. References and Credit Check. See this one today! Measurements are approximate. PLEASE FOLLOW CDC COVID-19 GUIDELINES FOR SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Barrington Avenue have any available units?
76 Barrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashua, NH.
What amenities does 76 Barrington Avenue have?
Some of 76 Barrington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Barrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
76 Barrington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Barrington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 76 Barrington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashua.
Does 76 Barrington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 76 Barrington Avenue offers parking.
Does 76 Barrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 Barrington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Barrington Avenue have a pool?
No, 76 Barrington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 76 Barrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 76 Barrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Barrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 Barrington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Barrington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Barrington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
