76 Barrington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available Now! Light, bright and spacious 2 bedroom/3 bathroom Town home in popular Barrington Estates. Master Bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Fully applianced including washer/dryer. Views of Salmon Brook from deck and MB. Living room has gas fireplace. 2 areas for playroom/den/office. Did I mention spacious? Appx. 1800 square feet of finished living area. Lower level family room. Attached 1 car garage with direct entry and auto open. Awesome commuter location. Convenient to shopping, dining and MA. Bicentennial School District for your elementary aged children. References and Credit Check. See this one today! Measurements are approximate. PLEASE FOLLOW CDC COVID-19 GUIDELINES FOR SHOWINGS.