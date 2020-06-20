All apartments in Nashua
Find more places like 74 Stillwater Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashua, NH
/
74 Stillwater Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

74 Stillwater Drive

74 Stillwater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashua
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

74 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH 03062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
Available 15th June is this well maintained end unit townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This house offers large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area which opens to a deck. The 2nd floor with brand new laminate floors has 2 good size bdrms & master with attached bathroom. The 2nd bdrm offers a walk in closet as well. The top level is a loft which has its own deck. This room can be used as a 3rd bdrm, office, play area etc. Lower level has unfinished storage with washer and dryer unit and it comes with a 1 car garage. The association has recreational facility with nice Tennis court, clubhouse that can be rented for private parties & play area. Landscaping and plowing in included in the rent. Credit, background & Income verification required. No pets and smoking. Pics from last time it was rented.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Stillwater Drive have any available units?
74 Stillwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashua, NH.
What amenities does 74 Stillwater Drive have?
Some of 74 Stillwater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Stillwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
74 Stillwater Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Stillwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 74 Stillwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashua.
Does 74 Stillwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 74 Stillwater Drive does offer parking.
Does 74 Stillwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Stillwater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Stillwater Drive have a pool?
No, 74 Stillwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 74 Stillwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 74 Stillwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Stillwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Stillwater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Stillwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Stillwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr
Nashua, NH 03063
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr
Nashua, NH 03060
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St
Nashua, NH 03064
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr
Nashua, NH 03062

Similar Pages

Nashua 1 BedroomsNashua 2 Bedrooms
Nashua Apartments with BalconyNashua Apartments with Parking
Nashua Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MA
Arlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Nashua

Apartments Near Colleges

Rivier UniversityBecker College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College