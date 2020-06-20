74 Stillwater Drive

Amenities

Available 15th June is this well maintained end unit townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This house offers large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area which opens to a deck. The 2nd floor with brand new laminate floors has 2 good size bdrms & master with attached bathroom. The 2nd bdrm offers a walk in closet as well. The top level is a loft which has its own deck. This room can be used as a 3rd bdrm, office, play area etc. Lower level has unfinished storage with washer and dryer unit and it comes with a 1 car garage. The association has recreational facility with nice Tennis court, clubhouse that can be rented for private parties & play area. Landscaping and plowing in included in the rent. Credit, background & Income verification required. No pets and smoking. Pics from last time it was rented.