Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available for rent by 1st week of July is this well maintained townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This townhouse offers a one car garage, large family room with wood fireplace, kitchen with updated appliances. Two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the 2nd level. Additional loft which offers room for a 3rd bdrm or office. Loft also opens up to a deck with nice views. Entire house has been freshly painted with neutral colors. Pics from the last time it was leased. Property currently occupied. Great location & Bicentennial school. Come on over. Credit & background check. No pets or smokers. Tenant pays for all the utilities. Landscaping, plowing included.