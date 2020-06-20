290 Bartemus Trail

Amenities

Rare offering at Hollis Crossing; a finished lower level walkout via slider for 3rd. br, family room, office or exercise room. Enjoy boating on the river. Dock and kayak/canoe storage area at waterfront. Shady water front, tennis court & more by large pool suitable for lap swimming. Beautiful clubhouse a short stroll away. Take a stroll or run through woodland trails. Peaceful, green well maintained and landscaped environment. 3 level townhouse with large deck off living room: private woods view. City bus stop at entrance. Use of common area amenities subject to COVID-19 related government & associations restrictions. No pets, non-smokers, excellent credit, landlord references & verified employment through lease period(2 yr. lease preferred) ~ 1 July. Photos from when last leased. TENANT SELECTED; PAPERWORK IN PROGRESS