All apartments in Nashua
Find more places like 290 Bartemus Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashua, NH
/
290 Bartemus Trail
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:19 AM

290 Bartemus Trail

290 Bartemus Trail · (603) 589-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashua
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

290 Bartemus Trail, Nashua, NH 03063
Northwest Nashua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Rare offering at Hollis Crossing; a finished lower level walkout via slider for 3rd. br, family room, office or exercise room. Enjoy boating on the river. Dock and kayak/canoe storage area at waterfront. Shady water front, tennis court & more by large pool suitable for lap swimming. Beautiful clubhouse a short stroll away. Take a stroll or run through woodland trails. Peaceful, green well maintained and landscaped environment. 3 level townhouse with large deck off living room: private woods view. City bus stop at entrance. Use of common area amenities subject to COVID-19 related government & associations restrictions. No pets, non-smokers, excellent credit, landlord references & verified employment through lease period(2 yr. lease preferred) ~ 1 July. Photos from when last leased. TENANT SELECTED; PAPERWORK IN PROGRESS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Bartemus Trail have any available units?
290 Bartemus Trail has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 290 Bartemus Trail have?
Some of 290 Bartemus Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Bartemus Trail currently offering any rent specials?
290 Bartemus Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Bartemus Trail pet-friendly?
No, 290 Bartemus Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashua.
Does 290 Bartemus Trail offer parking?
Yes, 290 Bartemus Trail does offer parking.
Does 290 Bartemus Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 Bartemus Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Bartemus Trail have a pool?
Yes, 290 Bartemus Trail has a pool.
Does 290 Bartemus Trail have accessible units?
No, 290 Bartemus Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Bartemus Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Bartemus Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Bartemus Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Bartemus Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 290 Bartemus Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr
Nashua, NH 03060
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr
Nashua, NH 03063
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St
Nashua, NH 03064
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr
Nashua, NH 03062

Similar Pages

Nashua 1 BedroomsNashua 2 Bedrooms
Nashua Apartments with BalconyNashua Apartments with Parking
Nashua Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MA
Arlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Nashua

Apartments Near Colleges

Rivier UniversityBecker College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity