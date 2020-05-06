All apartments in Nashua
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

2 Strawberry Bank Rd

2 Strawberry Bank Road · No Longer Available
Location

2 Strawberry Bank Road, Nashua, NH 03062

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available July 1 ! .... 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 650 sf condo in a great location in Nashua. Clean and sunny. $1300 rent includes heat, water, hot water, sewer and trash removal ! Tenants only pay electric. Pets are welcome at no additional fees. Laundry in building. Plentiful parking. Complex has all year round indoor pool. Shopping and restaurants half a mile away. Excellent commuter location. One month security deposit, credit and criminal record check. Call Green Realty, LLC 603-320-5551

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Strawberry Bank Rd have any available units?
2 Strawberry Bank Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashua, NH.
What amenities does 2 Strawberry Bank Rd have?
Some of 2 Strawberry Bank Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Strawberry Bank Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2 Strawberry Bank Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Strawberry Bank Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Strawberry Bank Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2 Strawberry Bank Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2 Strawberry Bank Rd does offer parking.
Does 2 Strawberry Bank Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Strawberry Bank Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Strawberry Bank Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2 Strawberry Bank Rd has a pool.
Does 2 Strawberry Bank Rd have accessible units?
No, 2 Strawberry Bank Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Strawberry Bank Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Strawberry Bank Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Strawberry Bank Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Strawberry Bank Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
