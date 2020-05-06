2 Strawberry Bank Rd

Amenities

Available July 1 ! .... 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 650 sf condo in a great location in Nashua. Clean and sunny. $1300 rent includes heat, water, hot water, sewer and trash removal ! Tenants only pay electric. Pets are welcome at no additional fees. Laundry in building. Plentiful parking. Complex has all year round indoor pool. Shopping and restaurants half a mile away. Excellent commuter location. One month security deposit, credit and criminal record check. Call Green Realty, LLC 603-320-5551