Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

70 Foundry Street

70 Foundry St · (603) 657-9728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Foundry St, Manchester, NH 03102
Notre Dame

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
media room
NEW UNITS AND NEW SELECTION IN PHASE 3 NOW AVAILABLE. The Lofts at Mill West has been reborn into a premiere loft community with up-scale apartments and amenities. Enjoy the sounds of the Merrimack River atop the roof top deck, a vigorous work out in our fitness center, or stay at home and watch your favorite flick in our state-of-the-art Theatre Room. All this and more. WiFi hotspot, reading room and community gathering room complete this luxury living package. Every apartment home at the Lofts at Mill West is appointed with granite kitchen and bath countertops, stainless steel appliances, original reclaimed hardwood flooring, expansive windows, individual heating and central air conditioning systems, in-unit washer and dryer, and brushed nickel lighting fixtures. $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH GOOD CREDIT" Listing represents similar units. Floor plans and prices vary based on availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Foundry Street have any available units?
70 Foundry Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Foundry Street have?
Some of 70 Foundry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Foundry Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Foundry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Foundry Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 Foundry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 70 Foundry Street offer parking?
No, 70 Foundry Street does not offer parking.
Does 70 Foundry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Foundry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Foundry Street have a pool?
No, 70 Foundry Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 Foundry Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Foundry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Foundry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Foundry Street has units with dishwashers.
