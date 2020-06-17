70 Foundry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym internet access media room

NEW UNITS AND NEW SELECTION IN PHASE 3 NOW AVAILABLE. The Lofts at Mill West has been reborn into a premiere loft community with up-scale apartments and amenities. Enjoy the sounds of the Merrimack River atop the roof top deck, a vigorous work out in our fitness center, or stay at home and watch your favorite flick in our state-of-the-art Theatre Room. All this and more. WiFi hotspot, reading room and community gathering room complete this luxury living package. Every apartment home at the Lofts at Mill West is appointed with granite kitchen and bath countertops, stainless steel appliances, original reclaimed hardwood flooring, expansive windows, individual heating and central air conditioning systems, in-unit washer and dryer, and brushed nickel lighting fixtures. $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH GOOD CREDIT" Listing represents similar units. Floor plans and prices vary based on availability.