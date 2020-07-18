55 Roundabout Way

Amenities

Rent this well maintained 1474 sq ft condo for only $2,200/month! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, full gas applianced kitchen, in unit washer dryer, dining, outdoor patio, and detached garage. The non smoking grounds include tennis courts, fitness center clubhouse, pool, and additional outside parking. Up to 2 animals allowed, including cats and 1 dog under 30 lbs with condo approval. One year lease with credit approval required. Showings available upon request.