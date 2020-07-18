All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 55 Roundabout Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, NH
/
55 Roundabout Way
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

55 Roundabout Way

55 Roundabout Way · (603) 339-8098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manchester
See all
Northwest Manchester
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

55 Roundabout Way, Manchester, NH 03102
Northwest Manchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Rent this well maintained 1474 sq ft condo for only $2,200/month! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, full gas applianced kitchen, in unit washer dryer, dining, outdoor patio, and detached garage. The non smoking grounds include tennis courts, fitness center clubhouse, pool, and additional outside parking. Up to 2 animals allowed, including cats and 1 dog under 30 lbs with condo approval. One year lease with credit approval required. Showings available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Roundabout Way have any available units?
55 Roundabout Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Roundabout Way have?
Some of 55 Roundabout Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Roundabout Way currently offering any rent specials?
55 Roundabout Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Roundabout Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Roundabout Way is pet friendly.
Does 55 Roundabout Way offer parking?
Yes, 55 Roundabout Way offers parking.
Does 55 Roundabout Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Roundabout Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Roundabout Way have a pool?
Yes, 55 Roundabout Way has a pool.
Does 55 Roundabout Way have accessible units?
No, 55 Roundabout Way does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Roundabout Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Roundabout Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 55 Roundabout Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr
Manchester, NH 03102
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr
Manchester, NH 03110
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03101
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way
Manchester, NH 03102

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms
Manchester Apartments with BalconiesManchester Apartments with Gyms
Manchester Apartments with PoolsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MA
Lawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAWoburn, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MANorwood, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Manchester
Downtown Manchester

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity