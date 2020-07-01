18 Apartments for rent in Somersworth, NH📍
Somersworth wasn't always called Somersworth. In fact, it was originally called Sligo, after a town of the same name in Ireland. The town was renamed after the season (summer, but a different spelling), because ministers would come preach here in the summer. After its religious phase, Somersworth became an industrial town, where people wove fabrics and spun wool. The city was full of mills. Today, Somersworth isn't a mill town; it's a relaxing bedroom community for nearby big cities of Portsmouth, Dover, Rochester, and more. But the residents don't mind!
Unless you're looking at an apartment guide for fun, you're probably considering an apartment complex to call home. Your mama's house just isn't doing it anymore. Don't worry. You'll be able to find a place here. The first step to scoring your dream rental apt is to gather all the usual suspects -- documentation that you need to apply for a pad. These things include bank statements, tax returns, proof of income, a letter of employment, letters of reference, and more. You'll basically want to bring anything that will prove you're going to be a great tenant and also pay your rent when it's due. Yes, it takes time, but being prepared puts you well ahead of the slackers around you. Also, be ready to plunk down some moolah. Like almost everywhere else, it takes a deposit to secure places to live in Somersworth. Deposits usually include the first month's rent, as well as an equal amount to cover any damage that you and your wild party guests do. Some landlords also require the last month's rent as part of the deposit - the nerve of them! - so make sure you check with potential management companies before you set out on your search.
Somersworth is a lovely suburb in an idyllic New Hampshire setting. Sure, it gets frigid in the winter, but it also offers the ability to escape to nearby skiing destinations like Mount Washington and Bretton Woods! If you're looking for a rental apt, you'll want to check out Somersworth. Divided into two main sections, the two main areas each have their own quirks and advantages, so research carefully so you can choose the best place for your new Somersworth pad!
Northern Somersworth: Somersworth is shaped like a diamond. The northern part of town is a beautiful, rural, and rustic place that really feels like New England country living. At the top of town is Salmon Falls River Reservoir, a beautiful waterside place where you can spend time outside. The northern part of town is also home to Lily Pond, another beautiful natural spot in the New Hampshire countryside.
Southern Somersworth: Southern Somersworth is the more residential and happening part of the town. The area has tons of residential streets, as well as some pretty city parks. You can find restaurants like the Wooden Spoon and shops here, and it's definitely the more bustling part of town in which to live.
In Somersworth, you get beautiful New England scenery in a remote but convenient town. There are tons of beautiful outdoor spots, and people here like spending time in nature. The town is home to the beautiful Lily Pond, as well as City Well Parcel, and also a beautiful golf course called the Oaks. For shoppers, there are places you can spend the day inside having retail therapy. You don't always have to be in the great outdoors, do you? Some of the best shopping is in the south part of town, off of High Street. There is also a lovely shopping area near the Salmon Falls River called the Tri City Plaza, which affords shoppers any amenity they could imagine.
Better yet, it's easy to escape Somersworth for a bit. Just hop in the car and drive to Portsmouth. The cities are only about 17 miles apart, and residents of Somersworth can be in the beautiful ocean town in less than half an hour. Grab your beach bag, your appetite for delicious seafood, and a sense of adventure, and get going!