Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:54 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Somersworth, NH

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
114 High Street
114 High St, Somersworth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
500 sqft
Large one bedroom, full bath apartment with off street parking. Open concept living on one level. Rent includes hot water, water/sewer, plowing and landscaping. Tenant pays electric and heat. No pets, no smoking please.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
101 Indigo Hill Road
101 Indigo Hill Road, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3275 sqft
Apartment A is a spacious first floor apartment offering two bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living area, and Kitchen with ample room for eat in space. Located on the 1st floor with approx.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
18 Broad Street
18 Broad Street, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Renovated townhouse style duplex - Large kitchen with lots of cupboard space and hardwood floors. Separate dining and living room with built ins and hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and huge third level office/craft room.
Results within 5 miles of Somersworth

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
77 Wakefield St Apt #4
77 Wakefield St, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 Bedroom in Rochester - Bright and open concept 2nd floor apartment for rent in Rochester. 2 large bedrooms upstairs, hardwood floors throughout 1st floor living area, high ceilings, lots of closets .

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
184 Washington St
184 Washington St, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
Spacious 1Bedroom Loft Apartment near downtown - Property Id: 304471 Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment on two floors in historic New England property in Dover, NH.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
35 Grove Street
35 Grove Street, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2400 sqft
Second Floor, two bedroom, one bathroom unit, with laundry hookups & two off-street parking spots. Close to Dunkin Donuts & the Maine border. Natural gas heat. Brand new stainless steel appliances coming Friday.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
23 atlantic Avenue
23 Atlantic Avenue, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1252 sqft
This corner lot ranch has been meticulously updated throughout with new floors, kitchen, bath, and fresh paint. It is neat, clean, quiet and ready for immediate occupancy.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
24 Farmgate Road - 24
24 Farmgate Road, York County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
782 sqft
Enjoy this first floor unit located at 24 Farmgate Rd within the Farmgate Condominiums in South Berwick. This location is situated in a country setting behind the South Berwick Police Department close to Berwick Academy.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
19 East Street
19 East St, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Charming and spacious updated four bedroom, one full bath duplex on quiet side street in Dover.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
46 Atkinson Street
46 Atkinson St, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1294 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom rental available close to the heart of Downtown Dover! Townhouse style duplex within walking distance to town. Sun porch, small yard, 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, wood floors and eat in kitchen. No pets, no smoking.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.
Results within 10 miles of Somersworth

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
11 Cornwall Place
11 Cornwall Place, Strafford County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Cottage by the lake w/outdoor hot tub - Property Id: 78296 *GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NON-NEGOTIABLE* For a response, you MUST reply with the following info: 1. Dates Needed 2. Occupation 3. Full name and who you will be living with 4.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
4 Tristan Drive
4 Tristan Drive, Strafford County, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Stunning Luxury Lake House - Property Id: 125966 *** INQUIRE VIA TEXT MESSAGE ONLY 6OThree-53For-EighteeToo9O *** *GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NON-NEGOTIABLE* Email ALL info below for exact availability and quote.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
34 Brannen Lane Lane
34 Brannen Lane, South Eliot, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2400 sqft
WATERFRONT with MOORING. Beautiful private setting on Brannen Lane with direct water access on the Piscataqua River. Bright, spacious and well cared-for this property has beautiful waterfront views through-out the home.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
251 Greenhill Road
251 Greenhill Road, Strafford County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2791 sqft
Historic 10 room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathroom Brick Ends colonial on 2.30 acres. Grand expansive home destined for entertaining, gentlemen’s farm or in home business.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
23 Edgewood Road
23 Edgewood Rd, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
4 bedroom duplex, one of the bedroom can accommodate 2, 3 levels, full bath and 1/2 bath, laundry room, just 2 blocks to UNH and in town amenities. Off street parking for 3 cars, private 99" x 148" deck of the living room.
City GuideSomersworth
Some pretty famous people have called Somersworth home, particularly in the realms of business and politics. If you end up finding a rental apartment in Somersworth, you'll be in the company of people like famous lawyer John Wentworth Jr., Union Army General for the Revolutionary war John Sullivan, famous businessman Edward H. Rollins, economist Stuart Chase and famous U.S. Senator Fred H. Brown. What a neighborhood to call home!

Somersworth wasn't always called Somersworth. In fact, it was originally called Sligo, after a town of the same name in Ireland. The town was renamed after the season (summer, but a different spelling), because ministers would come preach here in the summer. After its religious phase, Somersworth became an industrial town, where people wove fabrics and spun wool. The city was full of mills. Today, Somersworth isn't a mill town; it's a relaxing bedroom community for nearby big cities of Portsmouth, Dover, Rochester, and more. But the residents don't mind!

Moving to Somersworth

Unless you're looking at an apartment guide for fun, you're probably considering an apartment complex to call home. Your mama's house just isn't doing it anymore. Don't worry. You'll be able to find a place here. The first step to scoring your dream rental apt is to gather all the usual suspects -- documentation that you need to apply for a pad. These things include bank statements, tax returns, proof of income, a letter of employment, letters of reference, and more. You'll basically want to bring anything that will prove you're going to be a great tenant and also pay your rent when it's due. Yes, it takes time, but being prepared puts you well ahead of the slackers around you. Also, be ready to plunk down some moolah. Like almost everywhere else, it takes a deposit to secure places to live in Somersworth. Deposits usually include the first month's rent, as well as an equal amount to cover any damage that you and your wild party guests do. Some landlords also require the last month's rent as part of the deposit - the nerve of them! - so make sure you check with potential management companies before you set out on your search.

Neighborhoods in Somersworth

Somersworth is a lovely suburb in an idyllic New Hampshire setting. Sure, it gets frigid in the winter, but it also offers the ability to escape to nearby skiing destinations like Mount Washington and Bretton Woods! If you're looking for a rental apt, you'll want to check out Somersworth. Divided into two main sections, the two main areas each have their own quirks and advantages, so research carefully so you can choose the best place for your new Somersworth pad!

Northern Somersworth: Somersworth is shaped like a diamond. The northern part of town is a beautiful, rural, and rustic place that really feels like New England country living. At the top of town is Salmon Falls River Reservoir, a beautiful waterside place where you can spend time outside. The northern part of town is also home to Lily Pond, another beautiful natural spot in the New Hampshire countryside.

Southern Somersworth: Southern Somersworth is the more residential and happening part of the town. The area has tons of residential streets, as well as some pretty city parks. You can find restaurants like the Wooden Spoon and shops here, and it's definitely the more bustling part of town in which to live.

Living in Somersworth

In Somersworth, you get beautiful New England scenery in a remote but convenient town. There are tons of beautiful outdoor spots, and people here like spending time in nature. The town is home to the beautiful Lily Pond, as well as City Well Parcel, and also a beautiful golf course called the Oaks. For shoppers, there are places you can spend the day inside having retail therapy. You don't always have to be in the great outdoors, do you? Some of the best shopping is in the south part of town, off of High Street. There is also a lovely shopping area near the Salmon Falls River called the Tri City Plaza, which affords shoppers any amenity they could imagine.

Better yet, it's easy to escape Somersworth for a bit. Just hop in the car and drive to Portsmouth. The cities are only about 17 miles apart, and residents of Somersworth can be in the beautiful ocean town in less than half an hour. Grab your beach bag, your appetite for delicious seafood, and a sense of adventure, and get going!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Somersworth?
The average rent price for Somersworth rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Somersworth?
Some of the colleges located in the Somersworth area include University of Southern Maine, North Shore Community College, Northern Essex Community College, Salem State University, and Rivier University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Somersworth?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Somersworth from include Lowell, Manchester, Nashua, Haverhill, and Woburn.

