18 Apartments for rent in Somersworth, NH

Moving to Somersworth

Unless you're looking at an apartment guide for fun, you're probably considering an apartment complex to call home. Your mama's house just isn't doing it anymore. Don't worry. You'll be able to find a place here. The first step to scoring your dream rental apt is to gather all the usual suspects -- documentation that you need to apply for a pad. These things include bank statements, tax returns, proof of income, a letter of employment, letters of reference, and more. You'll basically want to bring anything that will prove you're going to be a great tenant and also pay your rent when it's due. Yes, it takes time, but being prepared puts you well ahead of the slackers around you. Also, be ready to plunk down some moolah. Like almost everywhere else, it takes a deposit to secure places to live in Somersworth. Deposits usually include the first month's rent, as well as an equal amount to cover any damage that you and your wild party guests do. Some landlords also require the last month's rent as part of the deposit - the nerve of them! - so make sure you check with potential management companies before you set out on your search.