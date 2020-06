Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

1 BR close to downtown Manchester - Property Id: 256259



1 bedroom apartment close to downtown Manchester. This nice large one bedroom apartment was recently painted and updated, newly refinished hardwood floors. Quiet apartment building with great tenants. Rent includes heat and hot water. Cats are allowed. Laundry in the building. Private parking is available. Located directly across from a large public park.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256259

Property Id 256259



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5684829)