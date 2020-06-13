/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM
17 Apartments for rent in Franklin, NH📍
321 Central Street
321 Central Street, Franklin, NH
Studio
$850
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio apartment available for Lease!!!! Heat and Hot Water are included. Off-site parking is available. Available for rent July 1, 2019. Security deposit required on a 1 year lease. Also, a credit and background application fee $40 required.
21 East Bow Street
21 East Bow Street, Franklin, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1313 sqft
Newly renovated single family right across from the Winnipesaukee river! Location is great for walking to local amenities, coffee shop, park, walking trails and restaurants! Plenty of space on the first floor with large living room, master and
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
623 Concord Road
623 Concord Road, Merrimack County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2969 sqft
Extremely well maintained four bedroom, two and a half bath home in Northfield, NH.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Island Shores Estate - 30 Great Falls Drive
30 Great Falls Drive, Concord, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Island Shores Estates can comfortably accommodate your family. This desirable location features 1100 sq. ft. townhouse style unit with two-bedroom and finished third floor loft, extra office space on the second floor and 1.5 baths.
47 Commercial St Unit A
47 Commercial Street, Merrimack County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Unit Unit A Available 06/20/20 Unit A - Property Id: 292872 This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is perfect for a growing family. Minutes from the Interstate, this location is ideal for any one who has to commute to work. Please visit https://360.goterest.
255 Pikes Point Road
255 Pikes Point Road, Grafton County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,170
3200 sqft
Gorgeous summer rental on Newfound Lake. This Contemporary Cape Style lake house is situated on the south end of the lake and set on its own peninsula with over 400' of waterfront. Very private with gorgeous views. Sleeps 10.
76 Shore Drive
76 Shore Drive, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****This is truly a gem! Renovated 3 bedroom cottage a few feet from the beautiful waters of Newfound Lake. Cottage is located directly on Avery-Crouse Beach.
38 Shore Drive
38 Shore Drive, Grafton County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bath New England Style Cottage located directly across the street from crystal clean Newfound Lake! Beach goers delight is the best way to describe the location of this wonderful vacation rental
208 West Shore Road
208 West Shore Road, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2168 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Stunning waterfront condo on Newfound Lake. 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit has incredible lake views, private deck, gas grill and large sandy beach. Modern kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters.
172 North Main Street
172 North Main Street, Merrimack County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1386 sqft
Single Family House for Rent! Located in Boscawen, NH just minutes from North Concord, NH. This quiet, wooded property is near Exit 17 from Rte 93. This home has a cozy layout on two floors.
180 North Main Street
180 North Main Street, Merrimack County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
700 sqft
Woodland Commons is a thirty-three unit garden style apartment community that consists of seven buildings situated on 8+ acres of rolling grasslands. Each building contains one and two bedroom apartments.
61 Woodbury Drive
61 Woodbury Drive, Grafton County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2283 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Beautiful End Unit in the back row at Manor Estates! Come enjoy 680 feet of sandy beach on crystal clear Newfound Lake. Large deck with lake views in a private setting.
167 Tomahawk Trail
167 Tomahawk Trail, Grafton County, NH
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****NEWFOUND LAKE WATERFRONT VIEW at Whittemore Shores Condominium a premier Newfound Lake Community.
7 Sable Drive
7 Sable Rd, Grafton County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
624 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Charming hillside condo with views of Newfound Lake from your deck. Modern and nicely decorated. Just a short walk to the private shared sandy beach on beautiful Newfound Lake.
210 West Shore Road
210 West Shore Road, Grafton County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Sunshine filled first floor condo right at the waters edge. Sandy beach just steps out the door. This rental comes equipped with washer/dryer, large screened porch, 2 flat screen televisions and a full kitchen.
111 Camp Greenwood Path
111 Greenwood Path, Grafton County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****Adorable cottage sitting a few feet away from a private shared sandy beach. Two bedroom, first bedroom has a queen bed the second bedroom has a bunk bed with twin above and bottom full size. Living room has a futon.
17 Pasquaney Shores Drive
17 Pasquaney Shores Drive, Grafton County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
750 sqft
****Weekly Summer Rental****True New England Waterfront Cottage on Newfound Lake! Sandy beach steps right out the the door. Bring your boat or favorite watercraft, rental comes with dock and slip.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Franklin rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,070.
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin area include Northern Essex Community College, Keene State College, and Rivier University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Franklin from include Manchester, Nashua, Haverhill, Keene, and Methuen Town.