Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 3rd-floor apartment located 5 minutes from downtown. The apartment is large and sunny with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, new paint, new double insulated vinyl windows. Eat-in kitchen with galley area. Private entrance in the back with off-street parking available for winter.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Owner pays water/Sewer. 1-year Lease with first and security deposit.

6 unit multi-family home