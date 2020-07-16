167 Eastern Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy Sunset Ridge Apartments. A pet friendly community offered by Red Oak Apartment Homes. This lovely 2 bedroom features a fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, a Balcony, large closets, ceiling fan in the dining area, a/c in the living room and offers a quiet location. Off-Street Parking for Two Resident Vehicles. Basement Storage Stall. Secured Entry. Clubhouse with Billiard Table, cardio workout area and Outdoor Swimming Pool. Grilling area and picnic area included. Cats and small dogs are welcome. No security deposit is required. Broker/Owner.