All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 167 Eastern Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, NH
/
167 Eastern Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

167 Eastern Avenue

167 Eastern Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manchester
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

167 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH 03104
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Enjoy Sunset Ridge Apartments. A pet friendly community offered by Red Oak Apartment Homes. This lovely 2 bedroom features a fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, a Balcony, large closets, ceiling fan in the dining area, a/c in the living room and offers a quiet location. Off-Street Parking for Two Resident Vehicles. Basement Storage Stall. Secured Entry. Clubhouse with Billiard Table, cardio workout area and Outdoor Swimming Pool. Grilling area and picnic area included. Cats and small dogs are welcome. No security deposit is required. Broker/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
167 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, NH.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 Eastern Avenue have?
Some of 167 Eastern Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
167 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 167 Eastern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 167 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 167 Eastern Avenue offers parking.
Does 167 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Eastern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 167 Eastern Avenue has a pool.
Does 167 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 167 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Eastern Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way
Manchester, NH 03102
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03101
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr
Manchester, NH 03110
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr
Manchester, NH 03102

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms
Manchester Apartments with BalconiesManchester Apartments with Gyms
Manchester Apartments with PoolsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MA
Lawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAWoburn, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MANorwood, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Manchester
Downtown Manchester

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University