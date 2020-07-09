13 Center St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.



This nice home in the sought after, quaint community of Litchfield—not a single stop light! With an acre of land, an above ground pool and classic New England charm, this one will be in high demand.

LEASE OPTION Price is $390,000. We are offering a closing date up to 24 months.



Home is absolutely livable as is. It has original decor from 1987, hence the great price! With some updates, the home would sell retail for around $450,000.



If you're currently unable to qualify for financing due to low credit or insufficient down payment and are working on either or both, this is a great opportunity to get you into a home you will call your own.



When the bank won’t lend to you we are here to help you on your road to home ownership. Great alternative to standard renting.

Rent is $2900/mo, $100 of which will be credited to purchase price for on-time monthly payments! $15,000 option fee required to lease option, which may be credited to down payment. Yes, we'll answer your questions on how this works.



Please call/text Paul at 978-212-915zero or email via CL to get more info and your questions answered. I apologize for photos inverted—failed to find a fix.

4 bed / 2 bath

SF: 2552sf



Heat Type: FHA

Heat Fuel: Gas, wood, pellet

Year: 1987

Roof: Asphalt

Siding: Wood Clapboard

Lot Size: 1 acre

Non-Refundable Option fee: $15,000

Available Date: June 15, 2020



Paul Martin

My Three Sons Investments, LLC



** My Three Sons Investments, LLC does not yet own this property. We are advertising the future availability of this home to lease with the option to purchase. Option fees vary by property and My Three Sons Investments, LLC reserves the right to lease the home to whomever it so chooses with the limits of the law.



