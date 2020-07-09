All apartments in Hillsborough County
Find more places like 13 Center St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsborough County, NH
/
13 Center St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

13 Center St

13 Center Street · (978) 212-9150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH 03052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2900 · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.

This nice home in the sought after, quaint community of Litchfield—not a single stop light! With an acre of land, an above ground pool and classic New England charm, this one will be in high demand.
------------------------------------------------------------

LEASE OPTION Price is $390,000. We are offering a closing date up to 24 months.

Home is absolutely livable as is. It has original decor from 1987, hence the great price! With some updates, the home would sell retail for around $450,000.

If you're currently unable to qualify for financing due to low credit or insufficient down payment and are working on either or both, this is a great opportunity to get you into a home you will call your own.

When the bank won’t lend to you we are here to help you on your road to home ownership. Great alternative to standard renting.
Rent is $2900/mo, $100 of which will be credited to purchase price for on-time monthly payments! $15,000 option fee required to lease option, which may be credited to down payment. Yes, we'll answer your questions on how this works.

Please call/text Paul at 978-212-915zero or email via CL to get more info and your questions answered. I apologize for photos inverted—failed to find a fix.
------------------------------------------------------------
4 bed / 2 bath
SF: 2552sf

Heat Type: FHA
Heat Fuel: Gas, wood, pellet
Year: 1987
Roof: Asphalt
Siding: Wood Clapboard
Lot Size: 1 acre
Non-Refundable Option fee: $15,000
Available Date: June 15, 2020

Paul Martin
My Three Sons Investments, LLC

** My Three Sons Investments, LLC does not yet own this property. We are advertising the future availability of this home to lease with the option to purchase. Option fees vary by property and My Three Sons Investments, LLC reserves the right to lease the home to whomever it so chooses with the limits of the law.

(RLNE5782860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Center St have any available units?
13 Center St has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Center St have?
Some of 13 Center St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Center St currently offering any rent specials?
13 Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Center St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Center St is pet friendly.
Does 13 Center St offer parking?
Yes, 13 Center St offers parking.
Does 13 Center St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Center St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Center St have a pool?
Yes, 13 Center St has a pool.
Does 13 Center St have accessible units?
No, 13 Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Center St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Center St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Center St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Center St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13 Center St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr
Nashua, NH 03060
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way
Manchester, NH 03102
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr
Nashua, NH 03063
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy
East Merrimack, NH 03054
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr
Manchester, NH 03102
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr
Manchester, NH 03110
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St
Nashua, NH 03064
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr
Nashua, NH 03062

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Revere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAHooksett, NHConcord, NHEast Merrimack, NHLondonderry, NHDerry, NHMethuen Town, MA
Haverhill, MAAndover, MAWilmington, MAPinehurst, MALittleton Common, MABurlington, MAKeene, NHActon, MAReading, MAWoburn, MARochester, NHLexington, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity