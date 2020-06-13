/
10 Apartments for rent in Keene, NH📍
The Pines Apartments
317 Maple Ave, Keene, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pines Apartments are located just a short distance from downtown Keene, New Hampshire, Keene Medical Center and major highways. Keene has so much to offer: great dining, shopping and the advantages of access to Keene State College.
4 Summit Road
4 Summit Road, Keene, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
660 sqft
Our Westwood apartments in Keene, NH have Tree-filled acreage and manicured lawns, Traditional Colonial architecture and beautifully appointed apartment homes. Our apartment communities give residents a neighborhood to call home.
88 South Lincoln St - 1
88 S Lincoln St, Keene, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Very charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment. Two bedrooms on the first floor, two upstairs. Built in 1890, this apartment is full of character and beautiful detailing.
88 South Lincoln St - 2
88 South Lincoln Street, Keene, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Very charming 4 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment. Two bedrooms on the first floor, and two upstairs via spiral staircase or back hallway. Built in 1890, this apartment is full of character and beautiful detailing.
222 West Street
222 West St, Keene, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
876 sqft
“$500 security deposit with your good credit on all one and two bedroom apartments.
50 Crescent Street
50 Crescent Street, Keene, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
A 4 bedroom (two upstairs and two downstairs), 2 bathroom house for rent. This house has a beautiful, new kitchen with new appliances! Hardwood floors throughout the house. There is a full, dry basement for storage and a one car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Keene
205 Laurel Street
205 Laurel St, Marlborough, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
Quaint farmhouse located in Marlborough NH. Sits on 40 acres with a beautiful view complete with hiking trails. This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths as well as an eat in farmhouse kitchen.
469 South Street
469 South Road, Cheshire County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Minutes from Keene, Sunny three bedroom home 1500 square foot home plus a 13 x 27 sunroom with a 50 x 70 barn and pasture for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Keene
968 Forest Road
968 Forest Rd, Cheshire County, NH
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
SHOWINGS BEGIN JULY 1ST. Just in time for summer. LAKE FRONT. Bring your kayak. Clean and bright year round one bedroom 1st floor apartment on Lake Warren. Spacious sunny living room with large windows looking towards lake.
23 Ashuelot Street
23 Ashuelot Street, Winchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$795
875 sqft
1 bedroom efficiency. Bedroom, kitchen, living room, 3/4 bath, porch. Tenant pays own electric. Heat and hot water are electric. Available immediately.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Keene rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
Some of the colleges located in the Keene area include Keene State College, Becker College, Clark University, Greenfield Community College, and University of Massachusetts-Amherst. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Keene from include Worcester, Manchester, Nashua, Chicopee, and Amherst Center.