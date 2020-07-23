/
cheshire county
20 Apartments for rent in Cheshire County, NH📍
5 Units Available
Princeton Westwood
4-52 Summit Rd, Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
740 sqft
Our Westwood apartments in Keene, NH have Tree-filled acreage and manicured lawns, Traditional Colonial architecture and beautifully appointed apartment homes. Our apartment communities give residents a neighborhood to call home.
3 Units Available
Princeton at Mill Pond
24 Monadnock Hwy, Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
660 sqft
Princeton at Mill Pond is a professionally managed and beautifully maintained apartment community in Keene NH near the Swanzey line! Situated on fourteen beautiful acres of naturally wooded land yet convenient to downtown, highways and shopping,
12 Units Available
Princeton Square
742 W Swanzey Rd, West Swanzey, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,425
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1116 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Princeton Square in West Swanzey. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Princeton Arbors
121 Meadow Rd, Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
964 sqft
Tree-filled acreage and manicured lawns, modern garden style apartment buildings and beautifully appointed apartment homes are what you'll find at Princeton Arbors apartments in Keene, New Hampshire.
2 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
317 Maple Ave, Keene, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
771 sqft
The Pines Apartments are located just a short distance from downtown Keene, New Hampshire, Keene Medical Center and major highways. Keene has so much to offer: great dining, shopping and the advantages of access to Keene State College.
1 Unit Available
4 Summit Road
4 Summit Road, Keene, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
660 sqft
Our Westwood apartments in Keene, NH have Tree-filled acreage and manicured lawns, Traditional Colonial architecture and beautifully appointed apartment homes. Our apartment communities give residents a neighborhood to call home.
1 Unit Available
2 Friedsam Dr Apt1
2 Friedsam Drive, Cheshire County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Apartment in Chesterfield, NH near Route 9 & 63 - Property Id: 298173 2 Bedrooms for Rent in 1300 sq.ft apartment in Chesterfield, NH Neighborhood is quiet and consists of single family homes, green lawns.
1 Unit Available
94 Old Richmond Road
94 Old Richmond Road, Cheshire County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 94 Old Richmond Road in Cheshire County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
166 Church Street - 1
166 Church St, Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
$700
880 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom apartment located 5 minute walk from Keene. Comes with Washer/Dryer, Lawn Care, Plowing and Trash. NO SMOKING, NO PETS
1 Unit Available
24 Main Street - A
24 Main St, Jaffrey, NH
Studio
$650
750 sqft
Commercial Space - 500sq ft $650/month 500 Sq Ft retail space. Rent $650/month Includes 2 parking spots, garbage and snow removal Tenant is responsible for heat (electric) and electricity. Hot water is propane
1 Unit Available
222 West Street
222 West St, Keene, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
876 sqft
“$500 security deposit with your good credit on all one and two bedroom apartments.
1 Unit Available
7 Red Gate Road
7 Red Gate Road, Cheshire County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Weekly...Cozy waterfront Cabin in a 14 unit cottage colony with a beautiful shared private 150 foot sandy beach on Lake Winnipesaukee a 25 foot boat slip is extra. Rec hall, basketball and shuffleboard court.NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOKIRN
Results within 1 mile of Cheshire County
1 Unit Available
74 Atkinson Street
74 Atkinson Street, Bellows Falls, VT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in Bellows Falls. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, nice deck, washer and dryer. Lots of sunlight. Walking distance to village.
Results within 5 miles of Cheshire County
1 Unit Available
21 Old Sharon Road
21 Old Sharon Road, Peterborough, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
974 sqft
Ready for August 9, 2020 occupancy! Very sweet home in great condition. End of road location near the river and walking path. Two bedroom, one bath. Living room, kitchen, first floor laundry. Storage shed.
1 Unit Available
108 Goat Hill
108 Goat Hill, Windham County, VT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
952 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home is in a very private, quite location. Owners are leaving all the home furnishings you see in the pictures, for tenants use. There is a sweeping front lawn for gardening or pets (negotiable.
Results within 10 miles of Cheshire County
1 Unit Available
951 Erickson Road
951 Erickson Road, Middlesex County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2100 sqft
- Rent to own our gorgeous, young, southern style colonial home that has been tastefully modernized & updated while retaining such a classic charm! Situated amongst breathtaking surroundings the home invites you to come in & enjoy! This is a place
1 Unit Available
151 Marble St
151 Marble Street, Athol, MA
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Nice 2rd and 3rd floor units within walking distance to downtown. 3 bedrooms. Playground.. Ready for August 1, 2020
1 Unit Available
84 Century Way
84 Century Way, Gardner, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1183 sqft
Quietly nestled in a welcoming community, this spectacular condo is ready and waiting for you to call it home! From the spacious living room with cozy wood-burning fireplace to the finished basement, there is plenty of room to make many memories
1 Unit Available
304 Main Street
304 Main Street, Athol, MA
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Two bedroom unit, fresh paint and new carpets. Second floor, downtown apartment.
1 Unit Available
102 Vernon St
102 Vernon Street, Gardner, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SHOWINGS BEGIN AT OPEN HOUSE 2/13/2020 4PM-6PM. Welcome Home! The apartments at 102 Vernon St have been fully renovated. Enjoy a spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment close to down town amenities, highway, shopping and much more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cheshire County area include Becker College, Brandeis University, Clark University, Framingham State University, and Greenfield Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Lowell, Worcester, Framingham, Waltham, and Manchester have apartments for rent.
