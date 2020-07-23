/
merrimack county
92 Apartments for rent in Merrimack County, NH
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.
11 Cabernet Drive 3
11 Cabernet Drive, Concord, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse Condo w/ Garage Concord, NH - Property Id: 319001 *USE https://rental.turbotenant.
84 Route 129
84 New Hampshire Highway 129, Loudon, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1872 sqft
3 Bedroom on Private Lot - 3 Bedroom cape set on a private lot in Loudon. 1,600 sqft home with large master, 1 car attached garage, wood stove in large family room, hardwood floors, and washer/dryer hook ups.
5 Peach Street
5 Peach Street, Concord, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
Must see! FULLY FURNISHED unit has the best spot in Mulberry Village, conveniently located off Airport Rd close to everything, yet quiet neighborhood.
129 Fisherville Road
129 Fisherville Road, Concord, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
Two bedroom end unit townhouse located at Concord Commons.
172 North Main Street
172 North Main Street, Merrimack County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1386 sqft
Single Family House for Rent! Located in Boscawen, NH just minutes from North Concord, NH. This quiet, wooded property is near Exit 17 from Rte 93. This home has a cozy layout on two floors.
169 Portsmouth Street
169 Portsmouth St, Concord, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
850 sqft
Welcome home to The Apartments at Cranmore Ridge, a pet-friendly apartment community nestled in a quiet country setting in Concord, NH.
5 Ormond Street
5 Ormond Street, Concord, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1549 sqft
Historic rental in the Heights of Concord. This is not your typical antique home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout (covered by laminate for protection in photos). 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and plenty of storage in the 2-stall garage and basement.
12 Monroe Street
12 Monroe Street, Concord, NH
1 Bedroom
$995
678 sqft
Convenient to downtown shopping and highways. One car off street parking. Freshly painted. NO DOGS & NO SMOKING. Cats allowed with owner approval and additional monthly fee. Credit/Criminal check required.
306 Rollins Road
306 Rollins Road, Merrimack County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2272 sqft
FURNISHED, SEASONAL RENTAL: Minutes to Mount Sunapee ski area and Lake Sunapee beach! Great views! Lots of space, a 2-car garage with automatic openers, classy kitchen, some cherry floors, 1st floor master bedroom suite, wood burning fireplace,
1513 Little Sunapee Road
1513 Little Sunapee Road, Merrimack County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1665 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED COTTAGE: Beautiful views of Little Sunapee, private dock, outside sitting deck with fire pit, and lots of views from inside the house, also! 3-bedroom cottage with 2 full baths, updated laundry, wood-burning fireplace, and fast
623 Concord Road
623 Concord Road, Merrimack County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2969 sqft
Extremely well maintained four bedroom, two and a half bath home in Northfield, NH.
Results within 1 mile of Merrimack County
Northwest Manchester
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.
Results within 5 miles of Merrimack County
Verified
Northwest Manchester
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,335
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Downtown Manchester
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1298 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Kalivas-Union
322 Central St
322 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
1BR huge apartment - Property Id: 276454 Huge 1BR apartment available June 1. This sunny 3rd floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout, enormous kitchen and comes with a private parking space and lots of closet space.
Straw-Smyth
92 Orange St
92 Orange Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 One bedroom, off Street parking - Property Id: 135885 Cozy one bedroom,close to downtown and highway. Owner occupied. First floor, large storage room, one car off street parking. Private entrance. Heat and hot water included.
Corey Square
274 Amherst St
274 Amherst St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1 BR close to downtown Manchester - Property Id: 314502 Sunny 1 BR apartment just 3 blocks from downtown Manchester's many restaurants, coffee shops and nightlife.
Downtown Manchester
1331 Elm St Style C
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,595
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit Style C Available 08/01/20 NEW Furnished Studio Lofts Stay a Month or a Year - Property Id: 289860 New for 2020 Clean - Luxurious Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,595 - 12 Month Lease $1,795 - 6 Month
260 Lake St 1
260 Lake St, Bristol, NH
Studio
$650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 260 Lake St Bristol - Efficiency - Property Id: 320189 Small efficiency/studio style apartment on 1st floor. All utilities included except cable/internet/phone. Parking for 1 vehicle. Pets welcomed.
Rimmon Heights
15 Laval Street
15 Laval St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
895 sqft
Large apartment available on Manchester's West Side. This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the second floor. It has a spacious layout, eat-in kitchen, secured entry, on site laundry. Parking is available for 1 car. Cats and small dog allowed.
Notre Dame
377 Dubuque Street
377 Dubuque Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3636 sqft
2nd Floor 1212 SF 3 Bedroom apartment with fresh paint, yard, one stall garage and private deck. Available after 5/23. Broker interest.
Downtown Manchester
610 Union Street
610 Union St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,199
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take time to tour this beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment! Close to city parks, downtown, and public transportation! Address: 610 Union St, Manchester, NH (Corner of Bridge and Union) Price: 1 bedroom for rent: $1,139 per month NO Security Deposit
Southside
16 Purdue Street
16 Purdue Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in a lovely east side neighborhood in Manchester. Great floorplan, large dining area and kitchen, family room, and 1st floor bedroom. 2nd floor is open to a loft, and then another 2 more bedrooms.
