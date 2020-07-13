Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub online portal

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Welcome to Westwood Duplexes. Located just off I-680, this community is the perfect home for those who want easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Each duplex provides air conditioning, a full appliance package and a washer and dryer in each unit. And with community amenities like garage parking and a sparkling outdoor pool, you’ll want to call Westwood Duplexes home too!