Omaha, NE
Westwood Duplexes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Westwood Duplexes

11611 Westwood Ln · (402) 215-0379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11611 Westwood Ln, Omaha, NE 68144
Prairie Lane

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westwood Duplexes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Welcome to Westwood Duplexes. Located just off I-680, this community is the perfect home for those who want easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Each duplex provides air conditioning, a full appliance package and a washer and dryer in each unit. And with community amenities like garage parking and a sparkling outdoor pool, you’ll want to call Westwood Duplexes home too!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40/applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westwood Duplexes have any available units?
Westwood Duplexes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Westwood Duplexes have?
Some of Westwood Duplexes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westwood Duplexes currently offering any rent specials?
Westwood Duplexes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westwood Duplexes pet-friendly?
Yes, Westwood Duplexes is pet friendly.
Does Westwood Duplexes offer parking?
Yes, Westwood Duplexes offers parking.
Does Westwood Duplexes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westwood Duplexes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westwood Duplexes have a pool?
Yes, Westwood Duplexes has a pool.
Does Westwood Duplexes have accessible units?
No, Westwood Duplexes does not have accessible units.
Does Westwood Duplexes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westwood Duplexes has units with dishwashers.
