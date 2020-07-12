Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters refrigerator patio / balcony carpet oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill smoke-free community

Discover the joy of living in a piece of history. The homes at Skinner Macaroni Lofts seamlessly blend the rustic charm of yesterday with the amenities you expect in a modern home. This beautifully restored factory includes studio, one and two bedroom homes with bright open spaces, soaring ceilings and thoughtfully modern kitchens. Custom granite combinations, stylish light fixtures and chef-inspired appliances, along with exposed brick, concrete columns and large, loft-style windows enhance the charm of years gone by. Located in Downtown Omaha, Skinner Macaroni Lofts is the perfect starting point for discovering everything that makes living downtown great. You can catch a show at the Orpheum Theater, a concert at The Holland Center, or date night in the Old Market. Staying in? Enjoy our rooftop sundeck, with unrivaled views of the Omaha Skyline. Let us show you where old work charm meets modern downtown living. Stop by for a tour today!