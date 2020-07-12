All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Skinner Macaroni Lofts

Open Now until 5pm
1323 Jackson St · (833) 387-1035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1323 Jackson St, Omaha, NE 68102
Old Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

Studio

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1159 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1461 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Skinner Macaroni Lofts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
smoke-free community
Discover the joy of living in a piece of history. The homes at Skinner Macaroni Lofts seamlessly blend the rustic charm of yesterday with the amenities you expect in a modern home. This beautifully restored factory includes studio, one and two bedroom homes with bright open spaces, soaring ceilings and thoughtfully modern kitchens. Custom granite combinations, stylish light fixtures and chef-inspired appliances, along with exposed brick, concrete columns and large, loft-style windows enhance the charm of years gone by. Located in Downtown Omaha, Skinner Macaroni Lofts is the perfect starting point for discovering everything that makes living downtown great. You can catch a show at the Orpheum Theater, a concert at The Holland Center, or date night in the Old Market. Staying in? Enjoy our rooftop sundeck, with unrivaled views of the Omaha Skyline. Let us show you where old work charm meets modern downtown living. Stop by for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Gated Lot: $75/month, Detached Garage: $105/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Skinner Macaroni Lofts have any available units?
Skinner Macaroni Lofts has 7 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Skinner Macaroni Lofts have?
Some of Skinner Macaroni Lofts's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Skinner Macaroni Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Skinner Macaroni Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Skinner Macaroni Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Skinner Macaroni Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Skinner Macaroni Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Skinner Macaroni Lofts offers parking.
Does Skinner Macaroni Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Skinner Macaroni Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Skinner Macaroni Lofts have a pool?
No, Skinner Macaroni Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Skinner Macaroni Lofts have accessible units?
No, Skinner Macaroni Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Skinner Macaroni Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Skinner Macaroni Lofts has units with dishwashers.

