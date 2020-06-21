All apartments in Omaha
1425 South 15th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:56 PM

1425 South 15th Street

1425 South 15th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1868684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1425 South 15th Street, Omaha, NE 68108
Dahlman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Looking for a modern cutie with a vintage heart? Look no further than this 2 bed, 1 bath home on the edge of Little Bohemia! This charmer has all the modern conveniences including washer/dryer and a refinished kitchen. Enjoy large rooms with gorgeous grey tiling on the main floor and wood flooring upstairs. Tall ceilings are accented by large windows, filling this home with light. Complete with a porch and parking.

Move In Special:
1/2 Off First Month

--------FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS---------

HOW CAN I SET UP A SHOWINGS/TOUR(S)?

Property tours are available seven days a week from 8am-8pm through Rently. Go to Rently.com and register for self-showings at your own convenient time and for any other property! If you experience issues with your registration or would like to schedule a tour with an agent please contact us directly at 402-680-1010 and we will be glad to assist you.

WHAT UTILITIES AM I RESPONSIBLE FOR?

Tenant is responsible for all OPPD and MUD gas services.
There is a flat fee of $50 a month for water, sewer, and trash due with your monthly rent payment.

IS SECTION 8 OR GENERAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ACCEPTED?

Unfortunately, we are not accepted for participation in rental assistance programs.

IS RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED?

Yes, but we make it easy for you! A General Liability insurance policy will be automatically billed at a rate of $9.50 with a $3.00 administration fee unless proof of renters insurance is provided.

ARE PETS ACCEPTED? WHAT ARE THE PET POLICIES?

Yes, Pets Welcome!
(Restrictions Apply)
One time $200 Pet Fee per pet due at move in
$30 a month pet rent per pet

HOW DO I APPLY & WHAT ARE YOUR APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?

If you would like to apply for this home an application must be filled out online for all household members 18 and older, along with proof of income (2 recent pay-stubs) Pay-stubs must be submitted at the time application is submitted. If pay-stubs or other proof of income is not provided within 24 hours of submitting your application it will be canceled and we will move on to other applications. COMPLETE applications will be processed in the order from which they are received.
Once your application is processed, if approved you will have 24 hours to put down the deposit. If the security deposit is not received within 24 hours your application will be canceled and we will move on to other applicants.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 South 15th Street have any available units?
1425 South 15th Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 South 15th Street have?
Some of 1425 South 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 South 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1425 South 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 South 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 South 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1425 South 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1425 South 15th Street does offer parking.
Does 1425 South 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 South 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 South 15th Street have a pool?
No, 1425 South 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1425 South 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 1425 South 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 South 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 South 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
