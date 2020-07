Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Greenfield Apartment Homes a great location at a great price. This tight-knit apartment community set in a quiet, southwestern neighborhood of Omaha features spacious apartments and easy access to Village Pointe Shopping Center as well as some of the best dining locales in Omaha. Greenfield Apartments features all the amenities you desire - and it should, after all, this is home.