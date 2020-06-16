1625 10th Avenue East - 205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, modern, updated home ready for you to move in to. This home has an elegant open concept main floor. It comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, and great sized deck.



2 Family rooms

Large walk-in closet in master bedroom

Pet friendly

Onsite Maintenance



Lawn care and snow removal are paid by Management.



Contact Red River Management for more details today!

(701) 532-0454 www.redriverpropertymanagement.com

Great location, Pet friendly, 3 levels of living space, attached double stall garage, private entrance, convenient location, and so much more! Contact Red River Management for more details today 701.532.0454 hello@redriverpropertymanagement.com