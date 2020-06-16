All apartments in West Fargo
1625 10th Avenue East - 205
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:36 AM

1625 10th Avenue East - 205

1625 10th Avenue East · (701) 532-0454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1625 10th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND 58078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, modern, updated home ready for you to move in to. This home has an elegant open concept main floor. It comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, and great sized deck.

2 Family rooms
Large walk-in closet in master bedroom
Pet friendly
Onsite Maintenance

Lawn care and snow removal are paid by Management.

Contact Red River Management for more details today!
(701) 532-0454 www.redriverpropertymanagement.com
Great location, Pet friendly, 3 levels of living space, attached double stall garage, private entrance, convenient location, and so much more! Contact Red River Management for more details today 701.532.0454 hello@redriverpropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 have any available units?
1625 10th Avenue East - 205 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 have?
Some of 1625 10th Avenue East - 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 currently offering any rent specials?
1625 10th Avenue East - 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 is pet friendly.
Does 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 offer parking?
Yes, 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 does offer parking.
Does 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 have a pool?
No, 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 does not have a pool.
Does 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 have accessible units?
No, 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1625 10th Avenue East - 205 has units with air conditioning.
