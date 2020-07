Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage on-site laundry e-payments internet access

The Prairiewood Courts Apartments offer a wide variety of cat friendly, one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From parking and laundry options to a cozy fireplace, there's so much to love about living at the Prairiewood Courts Apartments.