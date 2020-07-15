All apartments in Fargo
Dakota Manor
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 AM

Dakota Manor

1101 42nd St S · (833) 828-7713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 42nd St S, Fargo, ND 58103
Village West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-315 · Avail. now

$645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 02-315 · Avail. Aug 1

$645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dakota Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
guest parking
The Dakota Manor Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo. Whether you're looking for a dog friendly apartment, or something in the heart of town, Dakota Manor has options for you and your furry friend.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $30/month
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Reserved Surface Lot: 1 Space, Single Car Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dakota Manor have any available units?
Dakota Manor has 2 units available starting at $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Dakota Manor have?
Some of Dakota Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dakota Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Dakota Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dakota Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Dakota Manor is pet friendly.
Does Dakota Manor offer parking?
Yes, Dakota Manor offers parking.
Does Dakota Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dakota Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dakota Manor have a pool?
No, Dakota Manor does not have a pool.
Does Dakota Manor have accessible units?
No, Dakota Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Dakota Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dakota Manor has units with dishwashers.
