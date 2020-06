Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

903 Aspen Trail Available 06/24/20 2 BED / 2 BATH LOWER LEVEL CONDO - Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath lower level condo. Combined dining and living room. Butler's window into living room from kitchen. Laundry room. Deck off of living room with a storage closet outside. Big master bedroom closet with a large walk-in bathroom with his and her sinks and a makeup counter. Highly convenient to WFU & all the excitement downtown!



(RLNE4933654)