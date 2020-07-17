All apartments in Winston-Salem
629 Cloister Drive
629 Cloister Drive

629 Cloister Drive · No Longer Available
Location

629 Cloister Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Konnoak

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious cottage near Downtown! - Adorable Cottage with a huge lot! Convenient to downtown and shopping. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Lower level has been finished for a bedroom or additional den. 2-car basement garage.

If you are interested in viewing this property, you can check out up to three keys at our Winston-Salem office. We are located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103.Our hours are Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 5:30 pm. You can check out a key to view the property anytime Monday – Thursday between the hours of 8:30 am and 5:00 pm, or on Friday between 8:30 am and 3:00 pm. Be sure to bring a valid driver’s license or state registered identification to check out a key. There is a $20.00 cash deposit required for key check out, which will be refunded to you when the keys are returned to our office within 24 hours.

Please call (336)722-1834, visit www.BaldwinCo.com, or reply to this listing for additional details.

Professionally Managed by Baldwin Properties.

BEWARE OF INTERNET SCAMS! Scammers pose as landlords and property managers to try to steal your hard earned money by illegally marketing properties that are actually on the rental market, typically $100-200 lower than actual rental price. Their goal is for you to communicate with them directly from their listings and send them your security deposit and/or rent, while they have no right to accept your money or lease the property they have listed. To avoid getting caught in one of these scams, be sure to contact our office directly. Our main office number is (336)722-1834. All email communication from our office will be from baldwinco.com, we will never contact you from an aol, yahoo, hotmail, gmail, live, or any other internet based email account. Most importantly, be sure you conduct all business transactions in our office located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd. in Winston-Salem. Our agents and customer service representatives do not accept money or sign leases outside of our office

(RLNE5680089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

