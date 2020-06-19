All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F

5270 Indiana Avenue · (336) 395-5385
Location

5270 Indiana Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Bridgewood Apartments offer 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans that are a cozy place to call home. We are located just minutes away from your favorite restaurants, great entertainment and awesome shopping. Here at Bridgewood you will have convenient access to Hwy 52, Business 40 and Downtown Winston-Salem. We are reasonably priced so you can enjoy living! We're waiting for YOU. Come Check Us Out!

Rental Rates:

One Bedroom - $500
Two Bedroom - $625
(Water and Garbage Included)

Rental Fees

Application Fee - $40.00
Security Deposit - first month's rent

Amenities and Features:
- Appliances Included
- Balcony/Patio
- Laundry Facility On-site
- Grilling Area

Contact Information:

Bridgewood Apartments
5270 and 5290 Indiana Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27106

*Office located at 4996 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem NC 27106
Phone: (336) 395-5385

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F have any available units?
5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F currently offering any rent specials?
5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F pet-friendly?
No, 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F offer parking?
No, 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F does not offer parking.
Does 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F have a pool?
No, 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F does not have a pool.
Does 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F have accessible units?
No, 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F does not have accessible units.
Does 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F have units with dishwashers?
No, 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F have units with air conditioning?
No, 5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F does not have units with air conditioning.
