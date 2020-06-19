5270 Indiana Ave. Apt. F

Amenities
Bridgewood Apartments offer 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans that are a cozy place to call home. We are located just minutes away from your favorite restaurants, great entertainment and awesome shopping. Here at Bridgewood you will have convenient access to Hwy 52, Business 40 and Downtown Winston-Salem. We are reasonably priced so you can enjoy living! We're waiting for YOU. Come Check Us Out!
Rental Rates:
One Bedroom - $500
Two Bedroom - $625
(Water and Garbage Included)
Rental Fees
Application Fee - $40.00
Security Deposit - first month's rent
Amenities and Features:
- Appliances Included
- Balcony/Patio
- Laundry Facility On-site
- Grilling Area
Contact Information:
Bridgewood Apartments
5270 and 5290 Indiana Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
*Office located at 4996 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem NC 27106
Phone: (336) 395-5385