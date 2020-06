Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Downtown living at its best! Walk to shops, restaurants & coffee shops or catch a movie at Aperture or get tickets for a show. TWO parking spaces included - one in attached gated parking lot and one in the building's own parking garage. Open floorplan with 2 BR 2.5BA with some of the best views Winston-Salem has to offer. Waterfall kitchen island, pantry, and all stainless steel kitchen appliances and washer & dryer will stay for your convenience. Oversized great room. Dining area off kitchen.