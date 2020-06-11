All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3419 Polo Road #92

3419 Polo Road Northwest · (336) 773-9258 ext. 258
Location

3419 Polo Road Northwest, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Mount Tabor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3419 Polo Road #92 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath-Upper level condo in great location. - Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo- Laminate hardwoods throughout unit. Large Living room with wood burning fireplace. Nice eat in kitchen overlooking deck. Large foyer area to greet guests. Large closets in both bedrooms, and lots of storage area. Washer and dryer connections. Upgraded bathroom faucets/fixtures. Double insulated windows and ceilings fans. This unit is partially furnished with 2 queen beds, Broyhill premire 2 chester drawers, large dresser with mirror and bedside table. Kitchen comes with a kitchen table and 4 chairs. Gas Hot Water heater. Dogs allowed under 25lbs. Room Measurements as follows: Length X Width
Master Bedroom 13.8X12, Master bath 5X8, Guest bdrm 16X12, Guest bath 8.4X5, Both bedroom closets: 8.4X2, Laundry room 8X5.6, Living room 17X12, Dining room 10.4X10.7, Kitchen 10.4X13.5, Foyer 11.6X7.6, Deck 12X8, Shed 6X3.

(RLNE4575456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Polo Road #92 have any available units?
3419 Polo Road #92 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 Polo Road #92 have?
Some of 3419 Polo Road #92's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Polo Road #92 currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Polo Road #92 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Polo Road #92 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419 Polo Road #92 is pet friendly.
Does 3419 Polo Road #92 offer parking?
No, 3419 Polo Road #92 does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Polo Road #92 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Polo Road #92 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Polo Road #92 have a pool?
No, 3419 Polo Road #92 does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Polo Road #92 have accessible units?
No, 3419 Polo Road #92 does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Polo Road #92 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Polo Road #92 does not have units with dishwashers.
