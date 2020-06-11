3419 Polo Road #92

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath-Upper level condo in great location. - Polo Downs- 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo- Laminate hardwoods throughout unit. Large Living room with wood burning fireplace. Nice eat in kitchen overlooking deck. Large foyer area to greet guests. Large closets in both bedrooms, and lots of storage area. Washer and dryer connections. Upgraded bathroom faucets/fixtures. Double insulated windows and ceilings fans. This unit is partially furnished with 2 queen beds, Broyhill premire 2 chester drawers, large dresser with mirror and bedside table. Kitchen comes with a kitchen table and 4 chairs. Gas Hot Water heater. Dogs allowed under 25lbs. Room Measurements as follows: Length X Width

Master Bedroom 13.8X12, Master bath 5X8, Guest bdrm 16X12, Guest bath 8.4X5, Both bedroom closets: 8.4X2, Laundry room 8X5.6, Living room 17X12, Dining room 10.4X10.7, Kitchen 10.4X13.5, Foyer 11.6X7.6, Deck 12X8, Shed 6X3.



(RLNE4575456)