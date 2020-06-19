All apartments in Winston-Salem
3040 Kaymoore Drive

Location

3040 Kaymoore Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3040 Kaymoore Drive · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
3BR/2BA single level home in the neighborhood of Kaymoore! - 3BR/2BA single level home in the neighborhood of Kaymoore! Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in living room and gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen with pantry and laundry room, includes stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Great master suite with walk in closet, full bath with dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Front bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Rear patio. Attached 2 car garage. Community pond and playground. Concrete driveway. Natural gas heat, central A/C. Natural gas hot water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Kaymoore Drive have any available units?
3040 Kaymoore Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 Kaymoore Drive have?
Some of 3040 Kaymoore Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Kaymoore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Kaymoore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Kaymoore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3040 Kaymoore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3040 Kaymoore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Kaymoore Drive does offer parking.
Does 3040 Kaymoore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 Kaymoore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Kaymoore Drive have a pool?
No, 3040 Kaymoore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3040 Kaymoore Drive have accessible units?
No, 3040 Kaymoore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Kaymoore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 Kaymoore Drive has units with dishwashers.
