Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar internet access

2417 Walker Ave. Available 07/24/20 ***Coming Soon*** Charming 3 bedroom cottage in Ardmore! - Located between Wake Forest Baptist Health and Novant, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom provides comfort and relaxation in popular Ardmore! Plenty of space to social distance inside, on the back deck, or in the yard.

Minutes from downtown, Wake Forest University, coffee shops, and more!



If you are interested in viewing this property, you can check out up to three keys at our Winston-Salem office. We are located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103. Due to Covid-19, our hours are Monday – Friday, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm. You can check out a key to view the property anytime Monday – Thursday between the hours of 9:30 am and 3:00 pm, or on Friday between 9:30 am and 3:00 pm. Be sure to bring a valid driver’s license or state registered identification to check out a key. There is a $20.00 cash deposit required for key check out, which will be refunded to you when the keys are returned to our office within 24 hours.



Please call (336)722-1834, visit www.BaldwinCo.com, or reply to this listing for additional details.



Professionally Managed by Baldwin Properties.



BEWARE OF INTERNET SCAMS! Scammers pose as landlords and property managers to try to steal your hard earned money by illegally marketing properties that are actually on the rental market, typically $100-200 lower than actual rental price. Their goal is for you to communicate with them directly from their listings and send them your security deposit and/or rent, while they have no right to accept your money or lease the property they have listed. To avoid getting caught in one of these scams, be sure to contact our office directly. Our main office number is (336)722-1834. All email communication from our office will be from baldwinco.com, we will never contact you from an aol, yahoo, hotmail, gmail, live, or any other internet based email account. Most importantly, be sure you conduct all business transactions in our office located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd. in Winston-Salem. Our agents and customer service representatives do not accept money or sign leases outside of our office



No Pets Allowed



