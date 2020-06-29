All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

2417 Walker Ave.

2417 Walker Avenue · (336) 722-1834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2417 Walker Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Ardmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2417 Walker Ave. · Avail. Jul 24

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
coffee bar
internet access
range
refrigerator
2417 Walker Ave. Available 07/24/20 ***Coming Soon*** Charming 3 bedroom cottage in Ardmore! - Located between Wake Forest Baptist Health and Novant, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom provides comfort and relaxation in popular Ardmore! Plenty of space to social distance inside, on the back deck, or in the yard.
Minutes from downtown, Wake Forest University, coffee shops, and more!

If you are interested in viewing this property, you can check out up to three keys at our Winston-Salem office. We are located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103. Due to Covid-19, our hours are Monday – Friday, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm. You can check out a key to view the property anytime Monday – Thursday between the hours of 9:30 am and 3:00 pm, or on Friday between 9:30 am and 3:00 pm. Be sure to bring a valid driver’s license or state registered identification to check out a key. There is a $20.00 cash deposit required for key check out, which will be refunded to you when the keys are returned to our office within 24 hours.

Please call (336)722-1834, visit www.BaldwinCo.com, or reply to this listing for additional details.

Professionally Managed by Baldwin Properties.

BEWARE OF INTERNET SCAMS! Scammers pose as landlords and property managers to try to steal your hard earned money by illegally marketing properties that are actually on the rental market, typically $100-200 lower than actual rental price. Their goal is for you to communicate with them directly from their listings and send them your security deposit and/or rent, while they have no right to accept your money or lease the property they have listed. To avoid getting caught in one of these scams, be sure to contact our office directly. Our main office number is (336)722-1834. All email communication from our office will be from baldwinco.com, we will never contact you from an aol, yahoo, hotmail, gmail, live, or any other internet based email account. Most importantly, be sure you conduct all business transactions in our office located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd. in Winston-Salem. Our agents and customer service representatives do not accept money or sign leases outside of our office

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5920290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Walker Ave. have any available units?
2417 Walker Ave. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Walker Ave. have?
Some of 2417 Walker Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Walker Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Walker Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Walker Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Walker Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 2417 Walker Ave. offer parking?
No, 2417 Walker Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2417 Walker Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Walker Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Walker Ave. have a pool?
No, 2417 Walker Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Walker Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2417 Walker Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Walker Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Walker Ave. has units with dishwashers.
