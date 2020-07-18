2306 Redbud Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a quaint and cozy charm and looking for a new resident to love it! Enjoy upgraded flooring, paint, new vinyl and carpet flooring, matching stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and plenty of beautiful back yard space, partially fenced for privacy and a great outdoor space for summer barbecues! Don't delay and schedule your self guided tour today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**