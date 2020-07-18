All apartments in Winston-Salem
2306 Redbud Lane

Location

2306 Redbud Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Polo Acres

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$899

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a quaint and cozy charm and looking for a new resident to love it! Enjoy upgraded flooring, paint, new vinyl and carpet flooring, matching stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and plenty of beautiful back yard space, partially fenced for privacy and a great outdoor space for summer barbecues! Don't delay and schedule your self guided tour today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Redbud Lane have any available units?
2306 Redbud Lane has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Redbud Lane have?
Some of 2306 Redbud Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Redbud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Redbud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Redbud Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 Redbud Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2306 Redbud Lane offer parking?
No, 2306 Redbud Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2306 Redbud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 Redbud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Redbud Lane have a pool?
No, 2306 Redbud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Redbud Lane have accessible units?
No, 2306 Redbud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Redbud Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 Redbud Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
