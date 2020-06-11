Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

190 Kinloch Court Available 08/01/20 SYCAMORE! Country Club Road! - Extra nice! Upper level/private. Tiled foyer/entry, tile in kitchen with SS appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher! Breakfast area in kitchen opens to deck. Living room has two skylights plus wood fireplace and mirrored walls. Vaulted ceilings in kitchen and living room. The living room and dining room both open to a private deck. Large master bedroom, double master sinks, toilet, separate shower, garden tub with vaulted ceiling and skylight. 2nd bedroom has 1/2 bath. Laundry between bedrooms. Heat pump for central heat and air. Attic storage. Tenant pays electric and water/sewer/stormwater.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3186986)