Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

190 Kinloch Court

190 Kinloch Court · (336) 727-8600
Location

190 Kinloch Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Stonebridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 190 Kinloch Court · Avail. Aug 1

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
190 Kinloch Court Available 08/01/20 SYCAMORE! Country Club Road! - Extra nice! Upper level/private. Tiled foyer/entry, tile in kitchen with SS appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher! Breakfast area in kitchen opens to deck. Living room has two skylights plus wood fireplace and mirrored walls. Vaulted ceilings in kitchen and living room. The living room and dining room both open to a private deck. Large master bedroom, double master sinks, toilet, separate shower, garden tub with vaulted ceiling and skylight. 2nd bedroom has 1/2 bath. Laundry between bedrooms. Heat pump for central heat and air. Attic storage. Tenant pays electric and water/sewer/stormwater.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3186986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Kinloch Court have any available units?
190 Kinloch Court has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 Kinloch Court have?
Some of 190 Kinloch Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Kinloch Court currently offering any rent specials?
190 Kinloch Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Kinloch Court pet-friendly?
No, 190 Kinloch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 190 Kinloch Court offer parking?
No, 190 Kinloch Court does not offer parking.
Does 190 Kinloch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Kinloch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Kinloch Court have a pool?
No, 190 Kinloch Court does not have a pool.
Does 190 Kinloch Court have accessible units?
No, 190 Kinloch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Kinloch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 Kinloch Court has units with dishwashers.
