Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

138 Gordon Dr. SW Available 07/15/20 Great home convenient to everything - Cottage located just off Country Club. Quick access to Silas Creek, hospitals and Hanes Mall area. Freshly painted, new lighting, new kitchen cabinets, HW flooring. Great deck off the back with another lower deck off the basement area. One care garage and huge storage area in the basement. Newer heat pump system.



(RLNE5881406)