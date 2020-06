Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher range refrigerator

Nice 4 Bedroom Brick Ranch Home In Rural Hall - Nice 4 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch home. Has hardwood floors and a full basement with lot's of storage. Kitchen includes fridge, dishwasher and stove. Dining room off kitchen. Large living room.



Showings will begin June 15th.



Electric heat pump with oil back up and electric hot water heater. City water and trash pickup.



There is an attached in-law suite on the other side of the breezeway to the left that is rented out to another tenant.



Pictures and video are from before current tenant. Showings begin June 15, 2020.



No Pets Allowed



