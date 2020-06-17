122 Rosedale Cir

Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities gym pool

Perfect student housing. You can walk or ride your bike to WFU. This house has 4/5 bedrooms and 3 baths. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are down stairs and upstairs is 2 large rooms that can be used as a living room and bedroom or 2 bedrooms and 1 bath us upstairs also. It has a large living room with a fire place and a dining room that some students have made into a second living room. All rooms a large. Hard wood floors. Large yard with shed. Available for the Fall of 2020. Application fee $55 per person.