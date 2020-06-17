122 Rosedale Cir

Perfect student housing. You can walk or ride your bike to WFU. This house has 4/5 bedrooms and 3 baths. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are down stairs and upstairs is 2 large rooms that can be used as a living room and bedroom or 2 bedrooms and 1 bath us upstairs also. It has a large living room with a fire place and a dining room that some students have made into a second living room. All rooms a large. Hard wood floors. Large yard with shed. Available for the Fall of 2020. Application fee $55 per person.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
