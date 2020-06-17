All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 PM

122 Rosedale Cir

122 Rosedale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

122 Rosedale Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Woodberry Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Perfect student housing. You can walk or ride your bike to WFU. This house has 4/5 bedrooms and 3 baths. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are down stairs and upstairs is 2 large rooms that can be used as a living room and bedroom or 2 bedrooms and 1 bath us upstairs also. It has a large living room with a fire place and a dining room that some students have made into a second living room. All rooms a large. Hard wood floors. Large yard with shed. Available for the Fall of 2020. Application fee $55 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Rosedale Cir have any available units?
122 Rosedale Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Rosedale Cir have?
Some of 122 Rosedale Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Rosedale Cir currently offering any rent specials?
122 Rosedale Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Rosedale Cir pet-friendly?
No, 122 Rosedale Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 122 Rosedale Cir offer parking?
No, 122 Rosedale Cir does not offer parking.
Does 122 Rosedale Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Rosedale Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Rosedale Cir have a pool?
Yes, 122 Rosedale Cir has a pool.
Does 122 Rosedale Cir have accessible units?
No, 122 Rosedale Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Rosedale Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Rosedale Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
