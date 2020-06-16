Rent Calculator
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
215 S Water St Apt 109
215 South Water Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
215 South Water Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Downtown Wilmington
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom loft, 1 bath, ground floor, approx 450 sqft, stackable washer/dryer, microwave, tile entry, kitchen and bath. Small pets okay. Water/sewer/trash included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 S Water St Apt 109 have any available units?
215 S Water St Apt 109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wilmington, NC
.
What amenities does 215 S Water St Apt 109 have?
Some of 215 S Water St Apt 109's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 215 S Water St Apt 109 currently offering any rent specials?
215 S Water St Apt 109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 S Water St Apt 109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 S Water St Apt 109 is pet friendly.
Does 215 S Water St Apt 109 offer parking?
No, 215 S Water St Apt 109 does not offer parking.
Does 215 S Water St Apt 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 S Water St Apt 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 S Water St Apt 109 have a pool?
No, 215 S Water St Apt 109 does not have a pool.
Does 215 S Water St Apt 109 have accessible units?
No, 215 S Water St Apt 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 S Water St Apt 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 S Water St Apt 109 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 S Water St Apt 109 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 S Water St Apt 109 has units with air conditioning.
