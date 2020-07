Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly dog park game room lobby package receiving smoke-free community

Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast. Abutting the brand new North Waterfront Park, life is about blending hassle-free easy living with walkability to entertainment. Local flair lives all around you with access to the arts, top restaurants, bars, shops, and an outdoor concert venue. Activate your lifestyle in our fully-appointed amenity package. Soak in the saltwater pool, socialize at the party terrace, and energize in our multilevel, Crossfit-inspired fitness center. Revel in each luxury detail your modern apartment will provide. Top-of-the-line finishes and chef-inspired kitchens make this space feel like home.