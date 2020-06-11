All apartments in Wake Forest
Location

941 Alba Rose Lane, Wake Forest, NC 27587
Heritage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 941 Alba Rose Lane · Avail. Jun 26

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
941 Alba Rose Lane Available 06/26/20 Wake Forest Show Stopper! 3 Bedrooms + Office AND Bonus Room!! - This beautiful house boasts the BEST of everything!! If a huge yard and a quiet friendly neighborhood is what you're after, then this home is for you. The house features gorgeous hardwoods, brand new carpets throughout, and an awesome bonus room perfect for entertaining or just hanging out! Use the office space for an extra bedroom if you need - it's yours to use as you please! If you enjoy a morning cup of coffee on the porch, this rocking chair front porch will give you all the good feels!

The laundry room is located on the bedroom level which makes life oh-so-much-easier!

It doesn't get much better in the way of location than this! Situated in the Heritage neighborhood of Wake Forest, you will have easy access to the areas best schools and a commute to Raleigh or Durham in just minutes.

Link to Video Tour: https://photos.app.goo.gl/gkmiavo99CrNiWdA8

Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x's monthly rent required to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.

For more info or to schedule a showing please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Carrie at live@acorn-oak.com.

(RLNE4928696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Alba Rose Lane have any available units?
941 Alba Rose Lane has a unit available for $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 941 Alba Rose Lane have?
Some of 941 Alba Rose Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Alba Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
941 Alba Rose Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Alba Rose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 Alba Rose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 941 Alba Rose Lane offer parking?
No, 941 Alba Rose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 941 Alba Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Alba Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Alba Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 941 Alba Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 941 Alba Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 941 Alba Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Alba Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 Alba Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 941 Alba Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 Alba Rose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
