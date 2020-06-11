Amenities

941 Alba Rose Lane Available 06/26/20 Wake Forest Show Stopper! 3 Bedrooms + Office AND Bonus Room!! - This beautiful house boasts the BEST of everything!! If a huge yard and a quiet friendly neighborhood is what you're after, then this home is for you. The house features gorgeous hardwoods, brand new carpets throughout, and an awesome bonus room perfect for entertaining or just hanging out! Use the office space for an extra bedroom if you need - it's yours to use as you please! If you enjoy a morning cup of coffee on the porch, this rocking chair front porch will give you all the good feels!



The laundry room is located on the bedroom level which makes life oh-so-much-easier!



It doesn't get much better in the way of location than this! Situated in the Heritage neighborhood of Wake Forest, you will have easy access to the areas best schools and a commute to Raleigh or Durham in just minutes.



Link to Video Tour: https://photos.app.goo.gl/gkmiavo99CrNiWdA8



Minimum credit scores of 650 + income of 3x's monthly rent required to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.



For more info or to schedule a showing please visit us at www.acorn-oak.com or email Carrie at live@acorn-oak.com.



