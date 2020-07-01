All apartments in Wake Forest
Find more places like 2441 Slate Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake Forest, NC
/
2441 Slate Rock Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

2441 Slate Rock Drive

2441 Slate Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wake Forest
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2441 Slate Rock Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Elmhurst single family home with 4 BR, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage in most sought after Stonegate community in Wake Forest. Family room with gas log fireplace. Spacious Kitchen with large island, granite counter tops, gas range and S/S appliances. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, loft, laundry on the2nd floor. House is in a quite Cul-de-sac and backs up to trees. Amenities include clubhouse, pool & tennis ct. Close to shopping, I -540. . Pictures are from initial construction in 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 Slate Rock Drive have any available units?
2441 Slate Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wake Forest, NC.
What amenities does 2441 Slate Rock Drive have?
Some of 2441 Slate Rock Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 Slate Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2441 Slate Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 Slate Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2441 Slate Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake Forest.
Does 2441 Slate Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2441 Slate Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 2441 Slate Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 Slate Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 Slate Rock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2441 Slate Rock Drive has a pool.
Does 2441 Slate Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2441 Slate Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 Slate Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2441 Slate Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2441 Slate Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2441 Slate Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr
Wake Forest, NC 27587

Similar Pages

Wake Forest 1 BedroomsWake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Wake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Wake Forest Apartments with GymsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC
Goldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCWilson, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC
Lillington, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCSanford, NCNashville, NCOxford, NCZebulon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeastern Baptist Theological SeminaryMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel HillNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Duke University