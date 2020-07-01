2441 Slate Rock Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Elmhurst single family home with 4 BR, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage in most sought after Stonegate community in Wake Forest. Family room with gas log fireplace. Spacious Kitchen with large island, granite counter tops, gas range and S/S appliances. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, loft, laundry on the2nd floor. House is in a quite Cul-de-sac and backs up to trees. Amenities include clubhouse, pool & tennis ct. Close to shopping, I -540. . Pictures are from initial construction in 2018