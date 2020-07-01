2441 Slate Rock Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Elmhurst single family home with 4 BR, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage in most sought after Stonegate community in Wake Forest. Family room with gas log fireplace. Spacious Kitchen with large island, granite counter tops, gas range and S/S appliances. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, loft, laundry on the2nd floor. House is in a quite Cul-de-sac and backs up to trees. Amenities include clubhouse, pool & tennis ct. Close to shopping, I -540. . Pictures are from initial construction in 2018