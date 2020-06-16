2308 Longmont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings. This is the best of one level living. Neighborhood includes pool, clubhouse, outdoor grilling stations, picnic pavilions, playgrounds, walking trails, dog park and outdoor exercise stations - all available to the occupant of this rental. Pictures are from when property was vacant, now occupied. Pictures will be updated.