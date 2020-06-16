All apartments in Wake Forest
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:27 AM

2308 Longmont Drive

2308 Longmont Drive · (919) 720-4363
Location

2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings. This is the best of one level living. Neighborhood includes pool, clubhouse, outdoor grilling stations, picnic pavilions, playgrounds, walking trails, dog park and outdoor exercise stations - all available to the occupant of this rental. Pictures are from when property was vacant, now occupied. Pictures will be updated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Longmont Drive have any available units?
2308 Longmont Drive has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2308 Longmont Drive have?
Some of 2308 Longmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Longmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Longmont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Longmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Longmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Longmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Longmont Drive does offer parking.
Does 2308 Longmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Longmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Longmont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2308 Longmont Drive has a pool.
Does 2308 Longmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2308 Longmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Longmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Longmont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Longmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2308 Longmont Drive has units with air conditioning.
