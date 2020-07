Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom END UNIT TH in Apex. Spacious open floor plan with kitchen having SS appliances, granite counter tops, tile backslash and very large size island. Family room open to dining area.. second floor has large size master BR with 2 additional large bedrooms with walk in closets.. washer & dryer included.. loft area is perfect for office/work area..neighborhood has swimming pool & play area.. very close to shopping and easy access to several areas around RTP!!