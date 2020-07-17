All apartments in Wake County
Find more places like 1005 Travern Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake County, NC
/
1005 Travern Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:18 PM

1005 Travern Drive

1005 Travern Drive · (919) 454-6670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1005 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC 27603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Text 919-454-6670 Gorgeous recent built 3 Bedroom plus BONUS room which can be your office/fitness, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garages house in quiet Cypress Meadows Community! Hardwood throughout 1st flr, Kitchen features granite countertops, SS appliances and a walk-in pantry.Secondary bedrooms all have large closets and a shared bathroom on the second floor. Master Suite with walk in closet and large Master Bath with garden tub and separate shower. Walk to Harris Teater, Dining, etc. Fenced private backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Travern Drive have any available units?
1005 Travern Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1005 Travern Drive have?
Some of 1005 Travern Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Travern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Travern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Travern Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Travern Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake County.
Does 1005 Travern Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Travern Drive offers parking.
Does 1005 Travern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Travern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Travern Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Travern Drive has a pool.
Does 1005 Travern Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Travern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Travern Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Travern Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Travern Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Travern Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1005 Travern Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Post Parkside at Wade
5443 Wade Park Blvd
Raleigh, NC 27607
Shellbrook
910 Shellbrook Ct
Raleigh, NC 27609
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd
Raleigh, NC 27607
Mayfaire Apartments
7813 Mayfaire Crest Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615
Park at Crossroads
6000 Scarlet Sky Ln
Cary, NC 27518
Willow Creek North Ridge
6615 The Lakes Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
The Bristol
3016 Bristol Creek Dr
Morrisville, NC 27560
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq
Cary, NC 27519

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCZebulon, NCHillsborough, NCLillington, NC
Sanford, NCDunn, NCOxford, NCWilson, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCGraham, NCCarthage, NCSouthern Pines, NCPinehurst, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity