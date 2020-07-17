1005 Travern Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Text 919-454-6670 Gorgeous recent built 3 Bedroom plus BONUS room which can be your office/fitness, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garages house in quiet Cypress Meadows Community! Hardwood throughout 1st flr, Kitchen features granite countertops, SS appliances and a walk-in pantry.Secondary bedrooms all have large closets and a shared bathroom on the second floor. Master Suite with walk in closet and large Master Bath with garden tub and separate shower. Walk to Harris Teater, Dining, etc. Fenced private backyard!