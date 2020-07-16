All apartments in Rowan County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

290 Wagon Wheel Way

290 Wagon Whel · (980) 622-4615
Location

290 Wagon Whel, Rowan County, NC 28147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Quiet Country living in the perfect location - Property Id: 307302

Charming rustic country 3 bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home on An acre of land. Extras include a 2 Car Garage, Full Deck, large front porch, Storage Building, all appliances including washer and dryer and fully updated floors. This is only 10 Minutes from Salisbury, 15 From Mooresville/Statesville/Concord/Kannapolis and 30 from Uptown Charlotte. Quiet Family Development perfect for all ages.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/290-wagon-wheel-way-salisbury-nc/307302
Property Id 307302

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

