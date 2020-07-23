/
davidson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:30 AM
202 Apartments for rent in Davidson County, NC📍
2 Units Available
Laurel Oak Ranch
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
1 Unit Available
132 Crest Circle
132 Crest Cir, Davidson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
Charming duplex ready for move-in located in Lexington! This full brick home features a wooded backyard and carport area. There's a fully equip kitchen. Spacious living room. Roomy bedrooms with walk-cloest and nice bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Laurel Oak Ranch
6082 Birkdale Drive
6082 Birkdale Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1760 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
161 Spring Valley Court
161 Spring Valley Court, Davidson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1784 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
108 Hartman Branch Lane
108 Hartman Branch Lane, Davidson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1814 sqft
Beautiful cul-de-sac home on .61 ac with large backyard and private yard. Kitchen has newer microwave & fridge w/added tile backsplash, new sink, faucet & undermount lighting. Bathrooms have upgraded countertops, new mirrors and MB shower door.
1 Unit Available
420 Brewer St
420 Brewer Street, Thomasville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
2 BR in Thomasville! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Stove & refrigerator, washer connection only. Gas heat and central air. Corner lot! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5979593)
1 Unit Available
212 Fairview Dr A
212 Fairview Dr, Lexington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 BR Duplex near downtown - Property Id: 45264 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/212-fairview-dr-lexington-nc-unit-a/45264 Property Id 45264 (RLNE5952722)
1 Unit Available
205 Pennington ave
205 Pennington Avenue, Lexington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
3 bedroom house in Lexington - Property Id: 319241 Hardwood floor. Fenced in yard. Carport. New counter top. Call for appointment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
1240 GARNER DR
1240 Garner Drive, Davidson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1714 sqft
- 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN COUNTRY SETTING. 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, BONUS ROOM.1/2 BASEMENT. NO PETS. NO SEC 8. HEATPUMP CENTRAL AIR. STOVE, REF, DW. W/D CONNECTIONS. LVT & CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS & BONUS ROOM.
1 Unit Available
521 E 1st St EXT
521 E 1st Street Ext, Lexington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1026 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Home near Downtown Lexington! - Appointment by email only. Don't miss out on this newly renovated 2 BR | 1 BA home located within walking distance of downtown Lexington.
1 Unit Available
105 Ford Street
105 Ford Street, Thomasville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$975
1546 sqft
Brick gem in Thomasville - This adorable house is a steal! Two bedrooms with closets and two without makes this a space with plenty of room for everyone.
1 Unit Available
Laurel Oak Ranch
6236 Spurgeon Way
6236 Spurgeon Way, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1776 sqft
This home is located in the Laurel Oak Ranch neighborhood, Davidson County, and the Wallburg School District. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, upstairs laundry, and a fenced in backyard. There is a 8' x 10' shed for storage.
1 Unit Available
720 Spinning Wheel
720 Spinning Wheel Point, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1580 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in a wonderful residential district. Beautiful views of the pond from the windows along the back of the house. Plenty of Closet Space. Loft over looks Living Room. Back Patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining.
1 Unit Available
113 Council Street
113 Council Street, Thomasville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
1064 sqft
Welcome to 113 Council Street! This three bedroom home features stainless steel kitchen appliances, new flooring, fresh paint and more! Enjoy a cozy fire in the brick lined fireplace and a sizable back deck makes this home perfect for back yard
2 Units Available
Mason Manor
122 Northgate Ct, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$575
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
852 sqft
Mason Manor apartments are conveniently located in High Point ,NC and are close to shopping centers, restaurants, schools, major highways, daycare within walking distance .
3 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
4765 Beckel Road
4765 Beckel Road, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1168 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
347 Kendall Drive
347 Kendall Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2395 sqft
Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life.
1 Unit Available
4141 NC Highway 62
4141 North Carolina Highway 62, Trinity, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1747 sqft
Thomasville NC Home for Rent! - Beautiful fully renovated one level home with sunroom. New custom kitchen. Detached garage is not included in the rental. Nice floors and baths. .75acre yard. Washer / Dryer and refrigerator included.
1 Unit Available
3144 Winding Branch Trail
3144 Winding Branch Trl, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Very large family home in family friendly community. Huge kitchen open to great room and breakfast room. Dining room and guest bedroom downstairs. Large flat screen TV remains with home as does security system.
1 Unit Available
3059 Canterbury Park Drive
3059 Canterbury Park Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1914 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
894 S Ridge Court
894 South Ridge Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
Move in ready, upper level 2BR/ 2 bath condo. Bright and open. Freshly painted through out. Shaded balcony perfect for relaxing overlooking grassy area. Large master BR with two closets. All electric. Water included in rent.
29 Units Available
Bermuda Run
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Verified
8 Units Available
Atwood Acres
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
