davie county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
74 Apartments for rent in Davie County, NC📍
$
29 Units Available
Bermuda Run
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
1 Unit Available
319 La Quinta Drive
319 La Quinta Drive, Davie County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1250 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath double wide located in rural Advance. Features fenced yard. Pets are conditional. No aggressive breeds. Call (336) 209-6687 for more information and to schedule a showing.
Results within 1 mile of Davie County
1 Unit Available
3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D
3800 Old Rosebud Court, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1057 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath unit- Close to tanglewood! - Move in Tomorrow!!!Now available- a VERY RARE find in Tanglewood Farms - a ground floor 2BR unit, 2 Bath. It’s gorgeous, too! Never rented before.
Results within 5 miles of Davie County
1 Unit Available
4635 Woodsman Way
4635 Woodsman Way, Clemmons, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2072 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
7215 Crenata Drive
7215 Crenata Drive, Lewisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1859 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2565 Stratford Lake Road
2565 Stratford Lake Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1779 Spring Path Trail
1779 Spring Path Trail, Clemmons, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1771 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
2313 Terra Stone Ct. Unit C
2313 Terra Stone Court, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
Great 3 level condo in Clemmons area - Great 3 level condo in convenient location to Clemmons and i40, 2 bed with large den in basement. 2.5 baths. Large rooms, gas fireplace, deck and lower level porch. neighborhood pool and tennis court.
1 Unit Available
Clemmons West
3488 Bramlet Ct.
3488 Bramlet Court, Clemmons, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2560 sqft
Great home in popular Clemmons, on cul-de-sac, huge private backyard w/stream - Great traditional Farm Style home on beautiful .72 acre cul-de-sac lot, w/stream. Daylight bsmnt has playroom w/built in shelves & a full bath.
1 Unit Available
808 N. Long Street
808 North Long Es Street, East Spencer, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
808 Long Street, Salisbury NC 28144 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Basboard Heat, Window Air Conditioning, No Pets & No Smoking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5431608)
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salisbury
501 Main Street
501 North Main Street, Salisbury, NC
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
5670 sqft
Commercial building for Lease. 5,670 Square Feet of One Level Class A+ Office Space - Formerly Sharonview Credit Union.
1 Unit Available
192 Hauser Road
192 Hauser Road, Lewisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1 Unit Available
6981 Hanesbrook Circle #101
6981 Hanesbrook Circle, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1342 sqft
6981 Hanesbrook Circle #101 Available 06/01/20 Clemmons-3 bedroom 1st floor condo - Clemmons-1st floor unit This condo is convenient to Doctor's, restaurants and shopping. . It can be a three bedroom or two bedroom with an office.
1 Unit Available
5775 Misty Meadows Court
5775 Misty Meadows Court, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Stunning and spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home in move-in condition! Gas log fireplace, formal dining, stainless steel appliances!
Results within 10 miles of Davie County
8 Units Available
Atwood Acres
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
33 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$919
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
13 Units Available
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,102
1443 sqft
Salisbury Village at Castlewood offers plenty of amenities, including walk-in closets, ice makers, extra storage, refrigerators and ceiling fans. The community is pet-friendly and has a basketball court.
13 Units Available
South Fork
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,048
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
13 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
2 Units Available
Falcon Pointe
1901 Falcon Point Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
941 sqft
Falcon Pointe is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood with a view of the city skyline and mature landscaping. However, we are located within minutes to Hanes Mall, I-40, Business 40, Baptist Hospital, and Forsyth Hospital.
12 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$699
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
1049 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
2 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
3 Units Available
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$749
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$845
1151 sqft
Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
132 Crest Circle
132 Crest Cir, Davidson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
Charming duplex ready for move-in located in Lexington! This full brick home features a wooded backyard and carport area. There's a fully equip kitchen. Spacious living room. Roomy bedrooms with walk-cloest and nice bathroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Davie County area include Guilford College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, and High Point have apartments for rent.
