Rowan County, NC
113 Brookhaven Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:21 AM

113 Brookhaven Drive

113 Brookhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

113 Brookhaven Drive, Rowan County, NC 28083

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful brand-new home in Chapmans Cove development. This is a 1800 sq. ft. 3/2 home with an extra office/flex room. 2 car garage with spacious storage area. Large open family room with fireplace with gas logs and vaulted wood ceiling. Additional features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious laundry room with built-in countertops and sink, generator, and on-demand water heater. Beautiful landscaped yard with large back patio/porch with stone walkway to built-in fire pit.

$200 lawn maintenance
Utilities not included (natural gas, electric, city water. Sewer, garbage collection)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Brookhaven Drive have any available units?
113 Brookhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowan County, NC.
What amenities does 113 Brookhaven Drive have?
Some of 113 Brookhaven Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Brookhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
113 Brookhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Brookhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 113 Brookhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowan County.
Does 113 Brookhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 113 Brookhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 113 Brookhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Brookhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Brookhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 113 Brookhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 113 Brookhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 113 Brookhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Brookhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Brookhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Brookhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Brookhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
