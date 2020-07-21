113 Brookhaven Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful brand-new home in Chapmans Cove development. This is a 1800 sq. ft. 3/2 home with an extra office/flex room. 2 car garage with spacious storage area. Large open family room with fireplace with gas logs and vaulted wood ceiling. Additional features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious laundry room with built-in countertops and sink, generator, and on-demand water heater. Beautiful landscaped yard with large back patio/porch with stone walkway to built-in fire pit.



$200 lawn maintenance

Utilities not included (natural gas, electric, city water. Sewer, garbage collection)