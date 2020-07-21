1108 Millbridge Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Beautiful NEW 4BD/2.5BTH Single Family Home - Cramerton/Belmont/McAdenville - Beautiful NEW 4BD/2.5BTH single family home located in the Villages of South Fork Community. This lovely community is just minutes from downtown Belmont & McAdenville which features many great shops, restaurants, and parks. The Goat Head Island Park is a short 2 minute drive from the community and features walking trails, a disc golf course, dog park, fishing platforms, and an amazing park for the kids. I-85 access is a short 3-minute drive from the community. This location truly has it all and you won't find a better, more central location, that is so close to it all.



This gorgeous new home has all the upgrades you would expect in a new home, including large granite kitchen island, wood laminate & ceramic tile flooring,open concept floor plan, stainless steel appliances & more.



Offering 12-month leases only. Pets allowed.

Call us today to schedule a private tour of the home!



