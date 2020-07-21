All apartments in Rowan County
1108 Millbridge Rd

1108 Millbridge Road · No Longer Available
1108 Millbridge Road, Rowan County, NC 28023

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Beautiful NEW 4BD/2.5BTH Single Family Home - Cramerton/Belmont/McAdenville - Beautiful NEW 4BD/2.5BTH single family home located in the Villages of South Fork Community. This lovely community is just minutes from downtown Belmont & McAdenville which features many great shops, restaurants, and parks. The Goat Head Island Park is a short 2 minute drive from the community and features walking trails, a disc golf course, dog park, fishing platforms, and an amazing park for the kids. I-85 access is a short 3-minute drive from the community. This location truly has it all and you won't find a better, more central location, that is so close to it all.

This gorgeous new home has all the upgrades you would expect in a new home, including large granite kitchen island, wood laminate & ceramic tile flooring,open concept floor plan, stainless steel appliances & more.

Offering 12-month leases only. Pets allowed.
Call us today to schedule a private tour of the home!

(RLNE5601856)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1108 Millbridge Rd have any available units?
1108 Millbridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowan County, NC.
What amenities does 1108 Millbridge Rd have?
Some of 1108 Millbridge Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Millbridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Millbridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Millbridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Millbridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Millbridge Rd offer parking?
No, 1108 Millbridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Millbridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Millbridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Millbridge Rd have a pool?
No, 1108 Millbridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Millbridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 1108 Millbridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Millbridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Millbridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Millbridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Millbridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
