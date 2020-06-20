Charming End Unit 2BR/2.5 Bath Town home off Jones Franklin Road. Backs up to private wooded lot. Two large bedrooms each with their own bathrooms perfect for room mates! Half bath on 1st floor. Large living room with wood burning Fireplace. Private patio that backs up to wooded lot. Sorry no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 729 Charleston Road have any available units?
729 Charleston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Charleston Road have?
Some of 729 Charleston Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Charleston Road currently offering any rent specials?
729 Charleston Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.