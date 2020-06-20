All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 729 Charleston Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
729 Charleston Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

729 Charleston Road

729 Charleston Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

729 Charleston Road, Raleigh, NC 27606

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming End Unit 2BR/2.5 Bath Town home off Jones Franklin Road. Backs up to private wooded lot. Two large bedrooms each with their own bathrooms perfect for room mates! Half bath on 1st floor. Large living room with wood burning Fireplace. Private patio that backs up to wooded lot. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Charleston Road have any available units?
729 Charleston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Charleston Road have?
Some of 729 Charleston Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Charleston Road currently offering any rent specials?
729 Charleston Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Charleston Road pet-friendly?
No, 729 Charleston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 729 Charleston Road offer parking?
Yes, 729 Charleston Road does offer parking.
Does 729 Charleston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Charleston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Charleston Road have a pool?
Yes, 729 Charleston Road has a pool.
Does 729 Charleston Road have accessible units?
No, 729 Charleston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Charleston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Charleston Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd
Raleigh, NC 27607
Lexington Farms
3409 Mill Tree Rd
Raleigh, NC 27612
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
Aurum Falls River
1302 Rio Valley Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
Carrington at Brier Creek
11010 Eastlake Club Way
Raleigh, NC 27617
Vine North Hills
500 Saint Albans Drive
Raleigh, NC 27609
Duraleigh Woods Apartments
5600 Briar Oak Lane
Raleigh, NC 27612
The Summit at Avent Ferry
1025 Avent Hill
Raleigh, NC 27606

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College